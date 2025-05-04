"I wanted to be him when I was a kid" - When Chelsea star Cole Palmer picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer once said that he wanted to be like Lionel Messi, when comparing the Argentine with Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo are widely regarded as two of the best in the game's history.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, both Messi and Ronaldo are still going strong, dividing opinion between fans, experts and players - both present and former - about who's ahead of the other in the GOAT race.

In an October 2024 interview, Palmer told GOAL (as per BeSoccer) made his choice clear:

“I wanted to be Lionel Messi when I was a kid," he revealed before answering the question. “Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? For me, Lionel Messi”.

Palmer. 22, is regarded as one of the best young players of his generation. Since arriving at the Blues in the summer of 2023, the Englishman has been one of the key first-team regulars.

In 86 appearances across competitions, he has notched up 39 goals and 25 assists. That includes 14 goals and 10 assists in 41 outings across competitions this season.

The Blues have won their last three Premier League games, including a 3-1 win over champions Liverpool on Sunday. They are fifth in the standings, behind fourth-placed Newcastle United on goal difference, with three games left.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared this season?

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the most prolific scorers in the beautiful game's history, with over 850 strikes for club and country during their illustrious careers.

Despite being in the twilight of their careers, both players are still going strong. Messi - playing his second full season with MLS side Inter Miami - has nine goals and three assists in 14 outings across competitions this season.

That includes four goals and two assists in seven games in MLS, where Javier Mascherano's side are fourth in the Eastern Conference after 10 games, three points behind leaders Columbus (24). The 37-year-old's other goal contributions have come in seven matches in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where the Herons lost 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, 40, has 33 goals and four assists in 38 games across competitions for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. That includes 23 goals and three assists in 27 games in the league, where Stefano Pioli's side are third, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad (68) with five games left.

