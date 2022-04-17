"I was expecting him to be playing" - Liverpool GK Alisson Becker makes 'honest admission' about Manchester City's Ederson 

Liverpool custodian Alisson Becker said he expected his compatriot Ederson to play for Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final clash on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola decided to go back to Zack Steffen in goal as the American has played in more FA Cup games than Ederson over the previous rounds.

The decision, however, backfired as Steffen was culpable for the second Liverpool goal and did not have a comfortable afternoon.

Liverpool pressed and harried the Manchester City backup goalkeeper as his distribution came under the cosh time and again.

When asked about the surprise selection made by Guardiola, Alisson said:

"I was expecting him to be playing, to be honest. Here in England, managers have a choice to rotate the goalkeepers sometimes. This season was different from our side: I played a few games before in the FA Cup and Caoimh [Kelleher] had the opportunity to play the League Cup. For me, particularly, it is important to play all the games. Their managers trusts their goalkeeper so that's all good.”

Manchester City’s decision to play Steffen worked out well for Liverpool

Ederson isn’t just a good shot-stopper, but he is one of the best in the world in terms of his calmness under pressure as well as distribution.

The Sky Blues clearly missed Ederson’s presence in goal as Liverpool managed to win the ball several times high up the pitch due to Steffen’s indecisiveness.

City like to pass it around the back, but without Ederson’s accurate distribution, they took longer to get the ball out from the back.

Sam Lee @SamLee I suppose you won't get a clearer argument for playing Ederson I suppose you won't get a clearer argument for playing Ederson

Alisson, on the other hand, made a few big second-half saves in the opposing goal to ensure Jurgen Klopp's side preserved their lead.

The Brazilian has been in top form for the Reds this season and made the difference once again with his sharpness that Steffen lacked.

Although Guardiola came out and publicly backed Steffen despite his subpar performance, it’s clear that Ederson’s presence could have prevented at least one, if not more, goals in the game.

Manchester City will look to put the defeat behind them and focus on the Premier League and the Champions League with their treble hopes now dashed.

