“I was so amazed by his ability” – Mikel Merino heaps praise on ‘smart’ Newcastle United man

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has lauded Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey for his amazing ability, with the Englishman in fine form for the Tyneside club this season.

Merino spent just a year at Newcastle but has admitted he misses the club, having departed for Sociedad in 2018 for £10.80 million.

During his time at St James' Park, he had the opportunity to play alongside the Magpies vice-captain Jonjo Shelvey.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, the Spaniard said abou the midfielder:

"I was so amazed by his ability to play long passes, the way he would shoot from outside the box and everything about how he used to play because he's not a really fast or physical player, but he's so smart,"

Merino attributed Shelvey to helping him become a tougher player with the former Liverpool midfielder's aggressiveness familiar with the Toon Army.

He continued:

"Jonjo can compete a lot so it was a good year and I learned a lot in training when I had to compete against him and give my all. He's a very aggressive player so it was a year where not only him but the whole team taught me how to be a tough man."

"The way I play is a little bit tougher because of those Premier League characteristics. You have to be a tough guy and give 100% for every ball because, if not, you're going to get hurt."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Jonjo Shelvey drills it home after just 70 seconds!



Some start for Newcastle Have a load of that!Jonjo Shelvey drills it home after just 70 seconds!Some start for Newcastle Have a load of that! 💥Jonjo Shelvey drills it home after just 70 seconds!Some start for Newcastle 👏 https://t.co/vRf3jUpThC

Jonjo Shelvey is flourishing under Eddie Howe at Newcastle

Shelvey has been in fine form under Howe

Many had touted the Tyneside club as favorites to be relegated from the Premier League, with the side still without a win in November.

Eddie Howe's appointment was seen by many as perhaps something that came too little too late, with the Tyneside club having just been taken over by a Saudi-led consortium in October.

They were at real risk of being relegated despite being the richest club in world football.

But Howe has delivered the goods like he did as Bournemouth manager and now Newcastle are reaping the rewards.

Shelvey has become instrumental in the side's upturn in form under Howe.

The 30-year-old has shown his experience and maturity, driving his side out of the relegation spots and into a comfortable mid-table placing at 14th.

Newcastle United FC @NUFC Shelvey's cross

Wood's header



January signing, Chris Wood grabbed his first goal for the club last night! Shelvey's crossWood's headerJanuary signing, Chris Wood grabbed his first goal for the club last night! 👌 Shelvey's cross💥 Wood's headerJanuary signing, Chris Wood grabbed his first goal for the club last night! ⚫️⚪️ https://t.co/Pj5jFuoxT8

They are now nine points clear of 18th-placed Burnley and look likely to remain in England's top tier for another season.

Shelvey has two goals and one assist in 15 appearances under Howe and is fast becoming a Newcastle legend.

