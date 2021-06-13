"I was very disappointed" - Real Madrid star Eden Hazard opens up on the laughgate at Chelsea

Eden Hazard has revealed he is extremely disappointed with himself after the Real Madrid star was seen laughing with his former teammates at Chelsea following Los Blancos' Champions League exit at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview with Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad, Eden Hazard noted that what he did against Chelsea was wrong and damaged Real Madrid's image. Hazard said:

“That was wrong. What Mendy and Zouma said wasn’t even funny, but I played with Zouma and I know Mendy. It’s always fun to see your friends again. I know that I damaged Real Madrid’s image. Everyone assumed that I wasn’t hurting, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. I was very disappointed. If there was any game that I wanted to win then it was against my old club at Stamford Bridge."

Chelsea went on to beat Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate in the Champions League semi-final before beating Manchester City in the final.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

While his Real Madrid teammates were absolutely gutted, Eden Hazard was seen laughing and joking with the Chelsea players... 😳😬 https://t.co/ZZxZdiHq9j — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 5, 2021

Eden Hazard reveals getting calls from Real Madrid teammates following the game against Chelsea

Eden Hazard also revealed that he received phone calls from his Real Madrid teammates following the "laughgate" controversy against Chelsea.

However, Hazard also said that his Real Madrid teammates are a nice bunch of people with whom he enjoys playing football. Hazard said:

“I got a few calls. But, honestly, it’s a very nice group and that’s one of the reasons I want to stay. There’s a good atmosphere. When I first walked into the dressing room at Real Madrid I was impressed"

Despite Hazard apologizing for his antics against Chelsea, Real Madrid are looking to sell the former Chelsea star this summer. However, the Belgian skipper wants to fight for this place at Real Madrid. Hazard added:

“It hasn’t occurred to me for a second that I’d be better off leaving. I’m not going to leave as a failure, I want to show that I was made for Real Madrid. The last two years have been difficult and I’ve been at Real Madrid without really being at Real Madrid."

Eden Hazard is currently playing in Euro 2020 with Belgium. A fine tournament this summer could help him save his Real Madrid career.

Eden Hazard's chance for Belgium redemption at Euro 2020 amid £130m Real Madrid struggles https://t.co/ZQE1iuBswn pic.twitter.com/qm7U2GlrM8 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 12, 2021

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by S Chowdhury