"I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young" - Manchester United target's old comments resurface ahead of potential transfer

Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot’s past comments about being a Liverpool fan have resurfaced.

Manchester United have been involved in a long transfer saga pursuing Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong. However, a move looks unlikely as the player does not want to leave Barcelona. Hence, reports suggest United have shifted their interest to Juve midfielder Rabiot.

The Frenchman made 45 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A giants last season. The midfielder is said to have fallen out of favor at Juventus and is under contract until 2023. The Italian club are open to letting him leave but have not yet reached an agreement with Manchester United.

The player has in the past been linked with Liverpool and previously claimed (via Liverpool Echo) that he supported the Reds as well. He said:

"There are a lot of very good championships, it’s also very rewarding to go elsewhere. I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young.”

Manchester United’s opening fixture showed plenty of evidence of weaknesses

Manchester United looked short in all areas of the pitch in the 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion. New manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to start Christian Eriksen as a false 9 did not pay off as the team struggled for fluidity in attack right from the start. Old defensive mistakes reared their heads and led to both goals.

Too many players were guilty of losing the ball cheaply while a number of big chances were also missed. Manchester United had almost 2/3rds of the possession and yet carried little threat for the first 60 minutes.

It was Brighton that created the better chances in the first half as Pascal Gross continued his good run against the Red Devils. The Germany international has now scored six times against the Red Devils.

Adrien Rabiot has the ability to play as a CDM and could be a huge improvement on United’s current options. The Red Devils have also been linked with Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. They had a bid worth €9 million rejected and are expected to return with an improved offer.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Adrien Rabiot completed 2.49 progressive passes for Juventus last season, ranking him in the BOTTOM 12% of midfielders in Europe.



If I speak, I am in BIG trouble... 🫣🫣🫣 Adrien Rabiot completed 2.49 progressive passes for Juventus last season, ranking him in the BOTTOM 12% of midfielders in Europe.If I speak, I am in BIG trouble... 🫣🫣🫣 https://t.co/cqR87EhAAl

There are plenty of underperforming players in the team and a quick change in fortunes is needed at the club. United can also be expected to make multiple more signings before the end of the transfer window.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury