“I wasn’t leaving Real Madrid for all the gold in the world” - Isco confirms Barcelona made an offer to sign him in 2018

Former Real Madrid star Isco has spoken out about his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. In an interview with MARCA, the midfielder also revealed an approach made by Los Blancos' La Liga rivals, Barcelona.

Isco, currently a free agent, confirmed that the thought of leaving Real Madrid never crossed his mind. Speaking about the offer from the Catalan club, he said:

"Bartomeu called me and with what Bartomeu was paying at that time... But I was in Madrid very well, with my teammates, with an incredible atmosphere in the dressing room. It was the team of my dreams, in which I had I won what I dreamed of. I wasn't leaving Madrid for all the gold in the world."

He added:

"The city is also wonderful. As I have enjoyed in Madrid, I knew that I was not going to enjoy it anywhere else."

The Spain international joined Real Madrid from Malaga in 2013 and remained at the club until 2022. Los Blancos bought him for a reported fee of €30 million (via transfermarkt).

From 353 appearances, the 31-year-old scored 53 goals and provided 57 assists across all competitions. He won the UEFA Champions League five times and La Liga on three occasions during his stay at the club.

However, Isco midfielder saw just three starts in Spain's top tier during his final season with the club. He eventually departed for Sevilla on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Former Real Madrid star wishes to play abroad

Manchester City v Sevilla FC: Group G - UEFA Champions League

In a recent interview with MARCA, former Real Madrid star Isco revealed his plan for the future. The attacking midfielder, who is currently a free agent, said he preferred joining a club abroad rather than playing in Spain.

Having his contract terminated with Sevilla in December 2022, Isco remains without a club at the moment. Addressing his future, the Spaniard said:

"I prioritize, on this occasion, going abroad. I have played in Valencia, Malaga, Seville and Madrid. I am excited about the experience of playing in another League, learning another language, growing personally also outside of Spain."

Isco was nearing a move to Union Berlin in January earlier this year but saw the deal collapse in the end (via Fabrizio Romano).