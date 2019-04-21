'I will 1,000 percent be at Juventus next season' - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Juventus winning the Serie A

Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reflected on Juventus' season and confirmed that he will stay at the club next year.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus won the Serie A for the eighth consecutive time but failed to win the Coppa Italia or Champions League. The Bianconeri suffered a humiliating defeat against Atalanta in the Quarter Finals of Coppa Italia and also lost to Ajax in Europe.

Despite the failures in Europe, Ronaldo has taken Italian top flight by storm since his arrival. With 19 goals and 8 assists, the Portuguese talisman is one of the leading goalscorers and assist providers in the Serie A.

The five time Ballon d'Or winner was brought to Turin from Real Madrid by spending over €100 million to help the Bianconeri fulfill their European dream. But the Old Lady were knocked out by Ajax in the Quarter Final stage of the Champions League. All of Juventus' 5 Champions League goals in the knockout stages came through him but evidently it was not enough.

Juventus boss Allegri claimed that Ronaldo is the future of Juventus even after Champions League exit.

"He is the future of Juventus. He has done well this year and will do great things next year. He's disappointed but he's calm about it, like everyone else."

The heart of the matter

The Juventus star looked back on his first season at Italian top flight and claimed that it was pretty good.

In an interview with Sky Italia, Ronaldo said:

"It was a year of adaptation and it was a very good one. I feel happiness and joy because this team deserved to win the title because we were the best team this season."

"You can't always win, we tried everything we could but only one team can win the Champions League. Next year is another year and it is possible. I will 1,000 percent be at Juventus next season."

What's next?

Despite winning the Serie A with five games to spare, Ronaldo is set to feature as Juventus face Inter Milan and Torino in the upcoming weeks.