“I will be sad” – Frank Leboeuf reacts to latest update involving ‘important person’ at Chelsea

Frank Leboeuf has admitted he is saddened to see Antonio Rudiger move away from Chelsea this summer. The German is leaving on a free transfer after his contract expires at the end of the season.

Rudiger has been in fresh contract talks with Chelsea for a long time but did not pen a new deal. He was reportedly offered a huge contract by the club, but he has chosen to leave and take up a new challenge.

While speaking on ESPN, Leboeuf revealed that he was not happy to see the German defender leaving Chelsea. He claims the center-back is precisely what the club needs, and it is a big mistake to let him go. He said:

“A big one. And in fact since Tuchel signed for the club, we discovered a new Rudiger and because of him he made him indispensable and he’s been absolutely fantastic. He’s been a warrior outside on the field, but I was told also in the dressing room. Fantastic player, fantastic man." "

"I saw even him screaming at N’Golo Kante. Nobody wants to scream at N’Golo Kante, he is perfect, he does everything perfectly! But that is not enough for Rudiger. I love Antonio Rudiger. He’s had a great time in the past year-and-a-half, helped Chelsea win the Champions League and he’s at the end of his contract. He’s aging and he has the right to choose his future. I will be sad, because he’s an important person.”

What next for Antonio Rudiger after Chelsea?

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly looking to join Real Madrid in the summer on a free transfer. The German has been in talks with Los Blancos since the start of the year, but wanted to see what the Blues were to offer before making a decision.

Reports suggest the Blues did make a significant offer to the defender, and the final decision was taken by Rudiger.

Manchester United were also keen on signing him, but the German was not looking to join another Premier League side out of respect for his current club. The report goes on to claim the Red Devils offered the highest salary to the defender.

