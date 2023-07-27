Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has stated that he is doubtful 20-year-old midfielder Fabio Carvalho will feature under manager Jurgen Klopp ever again. On Instagram, the Spaniard claimed that the comments made by the Portuguese player could prove detrimental for his future under the German.

Commenting under a post, Enrique said:

“Saying that, I will be very surprised if he plays for Klopp again,” said Enrique.

Following his loan switch from Liverpool to RB Leipzig, Carvalho claimed that Klopp did not really speak to the player.

As quoted by Goal, the youngster said:

Carvalho said, per Transfermarkt: “I don’t really speak to him, to be fair. He didn’t really give me any advice. I just had to learn as I go, and I feel that is better for me to mature anyway."

This may come as a surprise to Reds fans, considering the fact that Klopp is well-known for his exceptional man-management skills.

Carvalho joined the Merseyside club from Fulham on a £5 million deal. He struggled to make an impact for the team last season, making just 21 appearances for the senior team, scoring three goals.

RB Leipzig midfielder Fabio Carvalho has given his reasons for seeking a move away from Liverpool. The 20-year-old, who joined the Bundesliga side from the Reds on loan, claimed that he was promised game time by manager Jurgen Klopp in his favoured position but never received it.

Speaking to Transfermarkt, he said:

“I feel like why it didn’t work out at Liverpool was because of the position I was playing,” he added. “I was playing on the left, which isn’t really my position. I was told that I would play as a no.10, but we didn’t really play with a no.10 last year.

“When we play with a no.10, then I can get on my prominent side, and I am able to turn. That’s why I would say it didn’t work out, and whether I will be here or at Liverpool next year, we will have to see how it works out.”

He went on to speak about his skillset, saying:

“I would say I’m a creative player, and I’m good on the ball.

“I work hard as well, not just for myself but for the entire team. My skill set is to be creative on the ball, on the counter, and on the attack. I am a fan of finding the right pass and to shoot. I like to score.”

The Portugal U21 international fell down the pecking order at Anfield last season. He made just two appearances in the second half of the Premier League campaign.