“I would have wished for a different ending” – Sadio Mane says he’s ‘hurt’ about leaving Bayern ahead of Al-Nassr medical 

Sadio Mane has stated that leaving Bayern Munich has hurt him. He added that he wished they could have parted ways in a better manner as he wanted to stay for another season at least.

The Senegal star joined from Liverpool last summer and had a season to forget. The forward scored 12 goals in 38 matches last season in all competitions and assisted six times.

Speaking exclusively to Florian Plettenberg, Mane admitted that he wanted to stay for another season at Bayern Munich and prove that he can do well. He wished the club and the fans good luck and said:

"Leaving FC Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending. I know that I could have helped the team this season. I wanted to prove it to everyone this season. Nevertheless, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future. "

Mane spoke earlier this summer and stated that he wanted to remain and was quoted by BILD as saying:

"Yes, God willing. If everything goes well, I'm going to return to Bayern. I'm on vacation with the family. It was a very complicated season, it happens. It wasn't a surprise, I expected things to be a bit complicated. It's normal. I love challenges, & Bayern is a big challenge. It's up to me to do everything to meet this challenge."

Sadio Mane is heading to Al Nassr and will be teaming up with Cristiano Ronaldo. He has signed a contract until 2027 and will have his medical this week.

Thomas Tuchel hinted at Bayern Munich exit for Sadio Mane

Thomas Tuchel stated earlier this year that Sadio Mane was not at his best for Bayern Munich. The German manager was talking in his first press conference when he claimed that the former Liverpool star was struggling.

Tuchel all but hinted that Mane was not in his plans and said via BILD:

"He fell short of expectations. The competitive situation is extremely high, the starting position is not easy for him. The player knows that too, he knows my opinion and the opinion of the club."

Bayern Munich agreed a £35 million deal with Liverpool last summer after the forward confirmed his plans to leave Anfield. The German side saw him as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski but things did not pan out that way.