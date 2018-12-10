'I would like him to come to Italy': Cristiano Ronaldo on whether he misses Lionel Messi

Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has invited his longstanding rival Lionel Messi to join him in Italy following his departure from La Liga this summer.

In case you didn't know...

The Portuguese ace moved away from Real Madrid to Serie A giants Juventus in a hefty transfer over the summer.

Together with Messi, the former Manchester United star was at the centre of La Liga greatness, breaking one another's records and battling for titles year after year.

With his exit, Ronaldo's meetings with the Argentine have been reduced to limited Champions League clashes.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo has opened up about what it feels like to be away from the decade-long rivalry and association with Messi.

The Portuguese said, "No, maybe he misses me!"

"I played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, in the national team, while he is still in Spain. Maybe he needs me more."

"For me, life is a challenge, I like it and I like to make people happy."

The former Los Blancos talisman even invited the Barcelona star to join him in Italy saying, "I would like him to come to Italy one day. Like me, accept the challenge."

"However, if he is happy there, I respect him."

"He is a fantastic player, a good guy but I do not miss anything here. This is my new life and I'm happy."

Ronaldo also went on to name his current Juventus team as the best group he's played with: "I can say that this is the best group that I have played with."

"Here we are a team. In other places some feel bigger than the rest, but here they are all on the same level, they are humble and they want to win."

"If Dybala or Mandzukic don't score, they are still happy and they smile. It's really nice and I can see the difference."

He added, "In Madrid they are humble but here I feel they are more so."

"It is very different from Madrid; this is a family."

What's next?

Ronaldo has helped Juventus to their best ever start in years and will look to continue their spectacular form when they face Young Boys in the Champions League on Thursday.

