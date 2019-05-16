'I would've had 31!' - Jose Mourinho responds as Guardiola overtakes his trophy tally

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Capital One Cup Final

What's the story?

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is not concerned with numbers after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola overtook his trophy tally following his Premier League title win.

In case you didn't know..

Manchester City lifted their second consecutive title under Guardiola after a thumping 4-1 win over Brighton earlier this week. The Cityzens finished their campaign with 98 points, a single point more than title-rivals Liverpool, who have also enjoyed a scintillating season under Jurgen Klopp.

City's Premier League trophy, together with their Carabao Cup and Community Shield wins in the 2018-19 season, takes Guardiola's trophy wins to 26, which is one more than Mourinho.

Guardiola could take his tally up to 27 if Manchester City win the FA Cup final against Watford, which is set to take place at Wembley later this month.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho, who has won titles in Spain, Portugal, Italy, and England, has responded to the news in an interview with L'Equipe. When asked if the fact annoys him, the Portuguese replied (via Goal), "No, no, this reminds me that I'm there with 25 titles."

"When I won the Champions League with Porto and Inter, if I had stayed the following season, I would have played the European Super Cup, the Club World Cup, the national Super Cups, and I would have had 31 titles. Maybe I'm not so focused on the numbers!"

Manchester United sacked Mourinho in December last year after a series of disappointing results in the first half of the season. The last trophy he won was the 2017 Europa League with the Red Devils.

What's next?

You can catch the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford on Saturday, May 18.