'I wouldn't have a problem trying to knock Barca out'- Barcelona-bound star makes a bold claim

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.40K // 20 Apr 2019, 10:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Barcelona secured the services of Ajax prodigy Frenkie de Jong for €75m in the January transfer window, with the midfielder set to join the Catalan giants after the end of the current season.

But before that, Ajax may face Barcelona if the Dutch side and Blaugrana knock out Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool respectively in the semi-finals. De Jong has claimed that he will have no problems knocking out his future club if needed.

In case you didn't know...

The 21-year-old midfielder has already shown his caliber against the toughest of teams this campaign. While Bayern Munich failed to beat them in gthe roup stages, de Jong played a pivotal role as Ajax knocked out Real Madrid and a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus side out of the Champions League.

The Dutch prodigy has played a vital role in the revival of Netherlands as they enjoyed a sensational run in UEFA Nations League. De Jong is a natural central midfielder and known for his ability to dictate play with his composure, maturity and vision with the ball.

De Jong is a product of the famed Ajax academy which is known to produce future greats in almost every generation. The Dutch midfielder is extremely talented, which is why Barcelona splashed the cash to land him amid huge interest from other European heavyweights.

The heart of the matter

De Jong has claimed that he still is a Ajax player and they will try their best to knock out his future club, just like they did against Real Madrid.

"A final against Barça would be special," the midfielder told FourFourTwo as quoted by Sport.

"But at the same time I don't mind who we play against. While I am an Ajax player, I want Ajax to win."

"I wouldn't have a problem trying to knock Barça out, as we did against Real Madrid," De Jong added.

What's next?

Ajax will face Groningen and Vitesse in the Eredivisie before they take on Tottenham in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League.