“I wouldn’t play him” – Alex Crook explains why Manchester United should drop Cristiano Ronaldo from line-up ahead of Manchester City showdown

Football journalist Alex Crook feels Manchester United should drop Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench for their clash with Manchester City.

The Red Devils face their derby rivals in the Premier League on Sunday at the Etihad as their top-four hopes face another challenge.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick has a full-strength squad and Ronaldo is likely to start upfront for the visitors once again, despite struggling for goals in 2022.

Since the turn of the new year, the Portuguese talisman has scored just once - in their 2-0 league win over Brighton - as goals seem to have dried up from his game.

But that isn't his only concern right now. Crook thinks the 37-year-old also lacks the pace to compete in big games like this one.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said:

"Form is temporary, class is permanent, he will score goals, he's always scored goals. He'll still score goals but what he doesn't give you is the type of energy you need against Manchester City, he's a bit of a passenger out of possession."

"He comes alive in the penalty area if you give him a chance, 9 times out of 10 he will stick it away despite that recent record, I don't think he's missed loads of chances. I wouldn't play him (against City) but I can't tell you who I would play in that position."

If Ronaldo does indeed start on the bench, Manchester United will be short of good options in the striker's position.

With Anthony Martial joining Sevilla on loan and Edinson Cavani unreliable, Crook imagines the prospect of Jadon Sancho operating as a false nine.

"Anthony Martial has gone out on loan, a solution not many Man Utd fans questioned at the time, Edinson Cavani seems to pick and choose his games, we'll only find out on the morning of the match. We've talked about Marcus Rashford already so if you are going to drop Ronaldo who are you going to play, do you go with a false 9, a Sancho maybe?"

Manchester United talisman has a poor derby record

Aside from his form, what's also concerning for Manchester United is Ronaldo's poor record against Manchester City.

He's faced the side 15 times in his career, scoring only five times, including one in the Champions League for Real Madrid in 2012.

In the Manchester derby, specifically, the Portuguese ace has found the net just four times in 12 matches, also firing a blank in their 2-0 defeat earlier this season.

Manchester United do have a big decision to take.

