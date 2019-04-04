×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'I wouldn't spend half a Bernabeu on Mbappe', says former Real Madrid president

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
198   //    04 Apr 2019, 11:16 IST

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz has boldly stated that he would not spend half of what the Santiago Bernabeu is worth for, to secure the services of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

In case you didn't know...

Sanz was in charge of Real Madrid from 1995 to 2000 during which the club won two Champions League titles.

The victories ended the club's 32-year-wait for a European trophy, something that the former president has reiterated when asked about Real Madrid's current situation.

Real Madrid, who are currently enduring a transition period, have been constantly linked with signing Mbappe in recent months and the return of Zinedine Zidane has further ignited the rumors.

Further reports have suggested that the PSG star is frustrated with the club's European failures and is looking at an exit.

The heart of the matter

Sanz, however, believes that Mbappe is not worth an insane amount of money, adding that not signing the Frenchman would not be the end of the world for the club.

Speaking to Radio Marca, he said, "I wouldn't spend half a [new Estadio Santiago] Bernabeu on Mbappe. You're negotiating with a team that only has money. The world won't end if Madrid don't sign Mbappe."

Speaking about Real Madrid's current campaign, the former club resident said, "This is a year of transition wherein Madrid won't win anything. But we mustn't forget that we went 32 years without the Champions League. It's very difficult to win."

Sanz also gave his verdict on the new stadium that is set to begin construction this summer remarking, "Everything that's an improvement is a good thing. If we think about the stadium you see how everything has changed. It's a great project. The Bernabeu is the best place in Madrid."

What's next?

After a disappointing loss to Valencia last night, Real Madrid will hope to come back when they face Eibar on Saturday.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Kylian Mbappe
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
3 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
PSG willing to sell Neymar or Mbappe to Real Madrid but on one condition, Bale closer than ever to leaving Madrid and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
European giants willing to spend €175 million on Manchester United target, Real Madrid eying move for Monchi, and more Real Madrid transfer news: 9 March, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Superstar wants €40 million-a-year wages to join Madrid, Salah might reject Real Madrid and more - March 26, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: 3 European giants want Gareth Bale, Madrid to offer €280 million for their biggest target and more – March 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: 3 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should sign for Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Mbappe move to Real Madrid on the cards this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Kylian Mbappe turned down 2017 Real Madrid move because of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid want Neymar or Kylian Mbappe over two Premier League superstars
RELATED STORY
'If Mbappe does not join Real Madrid this year, he definitely will in 2020' - Former France player makes a huge claim
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us