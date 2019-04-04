'I wouldn't spend half a Bernabeu on Mbappe', says former Real Madrid president

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz has boldly stated that he would not spend half of what the Santiago Bernabeu is worth for, to secure the services of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

In case you didn't know...

Sanz was in charge of Real Madrid from 1995 to 2000 during which the club won two Champions League titles.

The victories ended the club's 32-year-wait for a European trophy, something that the former president has reiterated when asked about Real Madrid's current situation.

Real Madrid, who are currently enduring a transition period, have been constantly linked with signing Mbappe in recent months and the return of Zinedine Zidane has further ignited the rumors.

Further reports have suggested that the PSG star is frustrated with the club's European failures and is looking at an exit.

The heart of the matter

Sanz, however, believes that Mbappe is not worth an insane amount of money, adding that not signing the Frenchman would not be the end of the world for the club.

Speaking to Radio Marca, he said, "I wouldn't spend half a [new Estadio Santiago] Bernabeu on Mbappe. You're negotiating with a team that only has money. The world won't end if Madrid don't sign Mbappe."

Speaking about Real Madrid's current campaign, the former club resident said, "This is a year of transition wherein Madrid won't win anything. But we mustn't forget that we went 32 years without the Champions League. It's very difficult to win."

Sanz also gave his verdict on the new stadium that is set to begin construction this summer remarking, "Everything that's an improvement is a good thing. If we think about the stadium you see how everything has changed. It's a great project. The Bernabeu is the best place in Madrid."

What's next?

After a disappointing loss to Valencia last night, Real Madrid will hope to come back when they face Eibar on Saturday.

