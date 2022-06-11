“I wouldn’t want to break up that irresistible dynamic” – Simon Jordan names Liverpool forward he would let go instead of Sadio Mane

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has warned Liverpool not to let forward Sadio Mane leave the club this summer. The 54-year-old believes the Senegal international is too important to the Reds' dynamic upfront.
Speaking on TalkSport via Team Talk, Jordan suggested that it would make more sense to let Roberto Firmino go rather than Mane.
"I can't get my head round whether this is the player's salary demands. Because some people are ruminating that it's the player's salary demands, other people are saying it's because he's reached the end of the line with Liverpool and he wants a different challenge.
"We can't get traction on which one it is but I wouldn't want Mane to go. I wouldn't want to break up that irresistible dynamic they've got up top.
Jordan believes that the Firmino's reduced impact, coupled with Luis Diaz' arrival, makes it more feasible to sell the Brazilian.
"If they're going to let anyone go, I know Firmino's an integral part of the way Liverpool play at times because he's such a clever creative player, but if I'm going to let one of them go it would probably be Firmino because of the age and to some extent the amount of games he plays.
“You've got the new kid in, Diaz, so with that in mind I really wouldn't want to be losing Mane."
Sadio Mane has just one year left on his contract with Liverpool and seems to be on his way out of the club. As per reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, he has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich. The Bavarians submitted two bids ranging between €25-30 million which have since been turned down.
Liverpool are seemingly willing to let Sadio Mane leave is their valuation is met
As per the aforementioned Team Talk report, the Merseysiders have reportedly placed a £40m valuation on Mane and could sanction his sale if this price is met. However, Bayern Munich are yet to agree terms with the club, with their two proposals falling short of the Merseysiders' asking price.
As per Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have been strongly linked with a club-record mega deal of €100 million for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. This transfer could suggest that the Reds are making plans for a future without Sadio Mane.
The 30-year-old is an all-time bonafide great at Anfield and has scored 120 goals and given 48 assists in 269 games across competitions. However, he could be on his way out of the club, with Bayern Munich a potential destination in the coming weeks.