Iberia vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2025

Iberia will welcome Malmo to Mikheil Meskhis sakhelobis Stadioni in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday. The hosts have never qualified for the main event, while the Blue Ones were last in the group stage in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Red Eagles were last in action in the Georgian Super Cup. They suffered a 3-1 loss to Dila last month and later suffered a loss on penalties against Torpedo Kutaisi in the third-place match last week. They made it to the third qualifying round last season and lost 3-0 to Istanbul Basaksehir.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games and were held to a goalless draw by GAIS in the Allsvenskan last week. They failed to score for the first time since May and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

They were eliminated from the qualifying playoffs last season, losing 4-0 to Sparta Prague. They did qualify for the league phase of the UEFA Europa League but failed to make it to the knockout phase.

Iberia vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. Notably, this is the first competitive meeting against a Swedish side for the hosts and the first one against a Georgian team for the Blue Ones.

The hosts won just one of their four games in the Champions League qualifiers last season.

The visitors also have just one win in their last four games in the qualifiers.

The Red Eagles have registered just one win in their last four competitive games. They have scored one goal apiece in three of their last five games.

Himmelsblått have registered two wins in their last eight games in all competitions. They have failed to score in four games in that period.

Iberia vs Malmo Prediction

The Red Eagles have won two of their last three home games in the Champions League qualifiers. They have lost their two competitive games thus far this season, scoring just once, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they are on a six-game winning streak at home in competitive games.

The Blue Ones have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last six games in all competitions. They have also failed to score in four games in that period. They are winless in their last four away games, playing out three draws. Notably, they have conceded at least two goals in their last five games in the Champions League qualifiers.

Both teams have been in poor form recently and will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Iberia 1-1 Malmo

Iberia vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

