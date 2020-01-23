Copa del Rey 2019-20: Ibiza vs Barcelona: Three standout players from the clash

Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann celebrate

Antoine Griezmann came to the rescue as lacklustre Barcelona scrapped past third division side in Copa del Rey round of 32 clash. Having made an outstanding start to his managerial stint at Barcelona with a 1-0 win over Granada, Quique Setién rested a host of big names for the trip to the Balearic Island.

A 94th-minute winner couldn't have been any sweeter as Griezmann saved Barcelona's blushes late in injury time. It was a pretty terrible start for Barcelona as they went behind in the ninth minute courtesy to a goal by Pep Caballe. Nine minutes later, things became even worse when the hosts put the ball in the back of the net again, but this time luckily for Barcelona, it was ruled out for a foul on Clement Lenglet.

Despite playing with a second fiddle team, Barça saw a lot of the ball (78% possession) but failed to make use of it. In the second half, new Barcelona boss Setien substituted Jordi Alba and then Arthur, and Barcelona finally found an equaliser, before Antoine Griezmann scored his second in injury time to see Barça through to the round of 16. Let's have a look at the 3 stand-outs players from the game:

Ansu Fati was creative, but also wasteful with his chances

In what seemed like a match where no Barcelona player was particularly good, the teenager was one of the few positives who at least looked like making something happen.

The teenager created quite a few chances for his team and was unfortunate not to get a penalty in the second half. At times, he was the only Barcelona player who looked like trying to make things happen.

Although some dedicated and magnificent Ibiza defense halted his advances more often than not, the teenager still made some opportunities for himself, but unfortunately, he was very wasteful in front of the goal.

Mariano Gómez

Mariano Gómez trying to stop Griezmann

A magnificent and dedicated display by Gómez helped Ibiza be ahead of Barcelona for most of the game. The defender dominated the Barcelona strikeforce in what seemed like an off day at the office for the Blaugrana attackers.

In a brilliant display by the whole of Ibiza's defense, Gómez particularly stood out. The defender nullified every Barcelona attack for most part of the game as he made many crucial interceptions and clearances.

The defender headed many hapless crosses out of his box and nearly helped Ibiza in a giant killing act.

Antoine Griezmann saved Barcelona's blushes

In what looked like an off night, the French forward burst to life late into the second half and it is down to his quality and exceptional finishing ability that Barcelona are through to the next round of Copa del Rey.

Griezmann first scored the equaliser in the 72nd minute steering a fine Frenkie de Jong assist into the near post and then with extra-time looming, calmly slotted an angled effort into the back of Ibiza's net in the fourth minute of injury-time.

In an insipid display by Barcelona, Griezmann's brace was nothing short of a miracle and saved the day.