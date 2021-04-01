Ibrahim Konate inches closer to Liverpool move after completing medical - Reports

According to RMC Sport, Ibrahima Konate's move to Liverpool is already in the works as the Frenchman has passed a series of medical tests ahead of a potential move to Merseyside in the summer.

RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konaté has already passed some medical tests with Liverpool.



[RMC Sport]

Ibrahima Konate has been a subject of interest from numerous clubs in recent weeks, with Liverpool being the club with which the RB Leipzig defender has been linked the most. It now seems the Reds are poised to sign Konate as the Premier League side are reportedly set to activate Konate's £34M release clause. With his medicals also sorted out, Konate might just be a few formalities away from being a Liverpool player.

Liverpool have failed in their title defense this season and the Reds have also crashed out of both domestic competitions. Their subpar performance this season can be largely attributed to severe injuries to all three senior central defenders at the club. Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip have all been ruled out of the season with long-term injuries.

Getting a new centre-back is therefore a necessity for Jurgen Klopp. Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak were brought in on deadline day in the January transfer window but neither has commanded a starting role. Kabak has been impressive in small periods while Davies is still yet to make his debut for the club.

The reports further suggested that Konate carried out his medicals in Paris while on duty for the France U-21 side in the European Championship. The 21-year-old has struggled with injuries during his time at Leipzig and therefore the medicals would do well to quell whatever doubts Liverpool had about him.

Leipzig hopeful of keeping Liverpool target

FC Bayern Muenchen v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Konate joined RB Leipzig in 2017 from Sochaux after making his debut for the French side at just the age of 17. He signed for Leipzig on a five-year deal before extending it for another year in 2019. His contract with the German side therefore runs until 2023 and Leipzig are determined to keep him at the club.

Liverpool are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig over the signing of defender Ibrahima Konate. (Source: The Athletic)

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has said he does not see a reason for the young defender to leave the club.

"He has a long contract with us and he knows what we mean to him and what he means to us." Krosche said.

"He was unlucky last year as he had a longer injury but this year he is in a good way and he is an extremely important player that has a lot of potential.

"We want to help him to further develop, and we play internationally, have a very good team, so I don’t see a reason for him to leave us."