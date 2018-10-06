×
Reports: Zlatan Ibrahimovic linked with sensational return to Italian giants

Bill Papargyriou
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
166   //    06 Oct 2018, 23:05 IST

Orlando City SC v Los Angeles Galaxy
Orlando City SC v Los Angeles Galaxy

What's the story?

According to Corriere Della Serra, via Football Italia, AC Milan are currently looking for an experienced striker to reinforce their attacking department in the upcoming transfer window. The club's coach, Gennaro Gattuso, seems to have asked the administration to pursue a deal with the Swedish superstar who currently plays for LA Galaxy.

In case you didn't know...

His contract runs until December 2019 but it is reported that Ibra can free himself earlier if a prominent offer arrives. As the Italian newspaper claims, AC Milan are considering offering Ibrahimovic a tempting contract for the rest of the season. A possible partnership between the two is backed by the friendly relationship between the player, Gennaro Gatusso and Paolo Maldini.

Furthermore, according to Sky Sports, the prolific striker has been considered a transfer target long before Gonzalo Higuain arrived at the San Siro and the Rossoneri have not abandoned his chase till today.

The heart of the matter

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is arguably not enjoying the best moments of his career at the USA due to the fact his club is struggling in the MLS. As a matter of fact, LA Galaxy currently stands in the 7th position with 44 points, with only 2 games remaining in the regular season. The Swede enjoyed his best years at the San Siro and the Rossoneri are currently seeking a forward to add to the Higuain-Cutrone duo.

Even though the club's technical director recently admitted that Ibra's return to Italy is ''not possible'', Mino Raiola, the player's agent, refused to rule out a possible deal by saying that his client is ready to talk to AC Milan.

Rumor Probability: 7/10

In his latest interview, Gattuso chose neither to confirm nor deny any speculation regarding Ibrahimovic. In an interview with Radio Rossonera, Swedish journalist and close friend of Ibrahimovic, Jennifer Wegerup, said that Ibra's move back to AC Milan is difficult but not impossible while admitting that the player will be more than willing to return to the San Siro. After all, per her claims, Ibrahimovic never wanted to leave Milan in the first place back in 2012.

Furthermore, according to Tuttosport, via calciomercato.com, Milan's owners are ready to invest once again in the abilities of the Swedish striker.

What's next?

The 37-year-old striker spent 2 seasons with the Rossoneri, scoring 56 goals and providing 24 assists in a total of 85 appearances. Most importantly, he led Milan to their 18th Serie A title. Milan could surely benefit a lot from his presence in their squad. The club will keep on monitoring the situation but, as of today, no offer has yet been made to the player.

Serie A 2018-19 AC Milan Football Los Angeles Galaxy Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Bill Papargyriou
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
AC Milan and Calcio fan
