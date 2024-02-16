"Ibrahimovic" - Real Madrid superstar comes up with hilarious new nickname for teammate Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez recently took to social media to upload a story in which he nicknamed teammate Brahim Diaz "Mi iBRAHIMovic".

The official Instagram account of Real Madrid uploaded a small video clip on the social media platform, in which Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz can be seen walking together and having a conversation.

As soon as the video was uploaded by Los Blancos, Vazquez took to social media and uploaded the reel on his Instagram story.

Lucas Vazquez's Instagram story

He captioned the story:

"Mi iBRAHIMovic."

He also added a white emoji.

During Real Madrid's last game on February 14, which was a UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 fixture against RB Leipzig, Brahim Diaz scored the deciding goal at the Red Bull Arena.

The Spanish forward scored the only goal of the match in the 48th minute with the help of an assist from Dani Carvajal and guided Los Blancos to an away victory.

This season, Diaz has made 28 appearances for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, bagging eight goals and three assists. Next up, Real Madrid, who are currently at the top of the La Liga table (61 points), will visit the Estadio de Vallecas to face Rayo Vallecano on February 18 (Sunday).

Real Madrid are interested in signing Alphonso Davies in the summer transfer window: Report

According to football journalist Carlos Carpio of MARCA, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies is keen to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. Davies joined the German Champions in 2019 from MLS side Vancouver. Since then, the Canadian footballer has established himself as one of the most prolific defenders in world football.

Alphonso Davies has made 180 appearances for the Baravians so far, bagging nine goals and 28 assists. Moreover, he has also played a few games as a winger and a midfielder. The 23-year-old would be about to offer more attacking opportunities than Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia.

Alphonso Davies's market value is estimated to be around €70 million. However, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are yet to get the Canadian's signature on any official document. The 23-year-old's contract with the Baravians is set to expire next summer.