ICC 2018, Chelsea vs Arsenal: 5 Talking Points

Arsenal prevailed over their bitter rivals in the end

Score-line: Chelsea (Antonio Rudiger 5') 1-1 Arsenal (Alexandre Lacazette 90+3'); 5-6 on penalties

Arsenal emerged 6-5 victors over Chelsea on penalties in the International Champions Cup tie at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, after the two teams were inseparable at the end of normal time on the night. Chelsea started the game brightly and were provided a huge boost by Callum Hudson-Odoi's performances early on that led to a corner as early as in the 5th minute which proved to play a crucial role in the opening goal of the game.

Cesc Fabregas managed to plant the set-piece on Antonio Rudiger's head after the German had quickly lost his marker in the form of Emil Smith-Rowe, who started ahead of Aaron Ramsey. Hudson Odoi would go on to see plenty of the ball in the following minutes and left Hector Bellerin for dead just 10 minutes later, forcing the Spaniard to concede a silly penalty in the process.

Alvaro Morata, who stepped up to shoulder the responsibility, disappointed with a weak effort on goal that allowed Petr Cech to make a defining save to keep the score-line at 1-0 in the 15th minute. Arsenal slowly settled into the game and created a number of chances down the right flank before ending the first half on a positive note albeit trailing by the solitary goal.

Unai Emery's second half changes helped the Gunners regain control over their bitter rivals but they were forced to wait up until the final minute of the game to find the equalizer despite knocking on the doors for so long.

Alexandre Lacazette's finish following a low cross from Reiss Nelson meant that the game would go on to penalties and Ruben Loftus Cheek's missed penalty helped Arsenal edge the game in their favour after six spot-kicks each for both sides.

Arsenal still has a game against Lazio to cap off their pre-season while Chelsea faces Manchester City in the Community Shield next before wrapping up their International Champions Cup campaign against Lyon at Stamford Bridge next week. On that note, let's take a closer look at the major talking points from the game:

#1 Arsenal end International Champions Cup campaign on a high

Gunners will now shift their focus to the Premier League

Unai Emery's preparatory games are now almost officially over as Arsenal prepare for the dawn of a new era without the notable presence of Arsene Wenger at the Emirates.

The Gunners' only remaining game of pre-season is a friendly against Lazio, scheduled to be held on the 4th of August at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Arsenal can boast of victories over both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the International Champions Cup with their only loss of the tournament coming against Atletico Madrid on penalties, a relatively comforting start under the new manager at the helm.

Despite taking away a number of positives from this tournament, Emery and Arsenal will know that the real challenge lies ahead as they prepare for the opening weekend in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's defending champions, Manchester City, will provide Emery with his biggest test yet on the opening day of the Premier League at the Emirates, to kick-start what could become a challenging season for the North London outfit.

