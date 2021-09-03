Iceland vs North Macedonia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Iceland host North Macedonia at the Laugardalsvöllur on Saturday for Group J action in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Strákarnir okkar are looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Romania, which has left them second from bottom in the group.

With only three points in the bag, the Nordic outfit trail leaders Armenia by seven points and must start winning games if they are to finish second at least. North Macedonia, meanwhile, were held to a goalless stalemate by the Armenians.

Coming off the back of their first-ever major tournament in the summer, the Lions finally registered a clean sheet. In fact, it was their first in a competitive game since November last year when they beat Georgia 1-0 in the Euro 2020 play-offs.

It marks some encouraging defensive improvement for Blagoja Milevski's side, who'll be looking to build on it further.

Iceland vs North Macedonia Head-To-Head

There have been four previous clashes between the sides before, all coming in World Cup qualifiers.

Iceland beat North Macedonia in only one of them, while the latter won twice.

BREAKING: Bobi Milevski has called up winger Kire Markoski to his squad to face Iceland & Romania. #MKD pic.twitter.com/J9OsqCc5Mn — Football Macedonia (@MacedonianFoot_) September 3, 2021

Iceland Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

North Macedonia Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Iceland vs. North Macedonia Team News

Iceland

The Strákarnir okkar fielded a strong team on Thursday and head coach Arnar Viðarsson might play the same XI again this weekend.

The only possible change that could occur is Andri Gudjohnsen replacing Vidar Kjartansson in the attack.

The Valerenga striker offered precious little in the loss to Romania.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

North Macedonia

The Lions will be content with their performance on Thursday, so expect minimal changes.

Milan Ristovski made a promising cameo off the bench in the Armenia draw and could be given a start here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Iceland vs North Macedonia Predicted XI

Iceland (4-3-3): Runar Runarsson; Birkir Saevarsson, Hjortur Hermannsson, Brynjar Bjarnason, Guðmundur Thorarinsson; Bikir Bjarnason, Victor Palsson, Andri Baldursson; Johann Gudmundsson, Vidar Kjartansson, Albert Gudmundsson.

North Macedonia (4-5-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Ezgjan Alioski, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski, Darko Velkovski; Enis Bardhi, Darko Churlinov, Elif Elmas, Tihomir Kostadinov, Aleksandar Trajkovski; Adis Jahovic.

Iceland vs North Macedonia Prediction

Iceland have struggled badly since last year and need a complete turn of events in the hope of World Cup qualification.

Their defense is in complete shambles and North Macedonia will be looking to pounce on their weaknesses.

Prediction: Iceland 1-2 North Macedonia

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Shardul Sant