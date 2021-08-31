Iceland vs Romania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume across Europe as Iceland host Romania in Group J on Thursday.

Iceland have picked up just three points in three qualification games so far. They sit fifth in a group featuring six countries, having scored four goals and conceded six.

Iceland faced Germany in their first qualifier and lost 3-0 to Joachim Low's men. They then faced Armenia in the next round and lost 2-0. Iceland finally picked up their first win against Liechtenstein with a 4-1 victory.

Like their hosts, Romania have also picked up three points in three games so far. They sit just above Iceland in the table due to a superior goal difference.

Romania won 3-2 against North Macedonia in their first qualification game. However, they lost their next two games, a 1-0 defeat to Germany and a 3-2 loss against Armenia.

Romania are currently on a four-game losing streak and will be looking to change that against Iceland.

Iceland vs Romania Head-to-Head

Iceland and Romania have met just three times in the past. Romania have won two of the meetings while Iceland have won the other one.

The two sides last met in October in the Euro 2020 qualification playoffs. Iceland won the game 2-1.

A first-half brace from Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Iceland a two-goal lead before Alexandru Maxim halved the deficit for Romania from the penalty spot.

Iceland Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): W-L-L

Romania Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): L-L-W

Iceland vs Romania Team News

Iceland

Iceland have announced their 25-man squad for the upcoming qualifiers. Mikael Ellertsson of Spezia and Andri Gudjohnsen of Real Madrid Castilla could both make their international debuts this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Romania

There are no injury concerns in the Romanian camp ahead of Thursday's game. George Puscas, however, was suspended for the game after picking up a red card last time out against Armenia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: George Puscas

Iceland vs Romania Predicted XI

Iceland Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Runar Alex Runarsson; Alfons Sampsted, Hjortur Hermannsson, Ingi Bjarnason, Ari Skulason; Victor Palsson; Johann Gudmundsson, Andri Baldursson, Birkir Bjanarson, Mikael Anderson; Albert Gudmundsson

Romania Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florin Nita; Deian Sorescu, Ionut Nedelcearu, Vlad Chiriches, Mario Camora; Razvan Marin, Alexandru Cicaldau, Nicolae Stanciu; Ianis Hagi, Dennis Man, Denis Alibec

Iceland vs Romania Prediction

Both countries have picked up just one win so far and will aim to secure victory on Thursday to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

However, Romania are on a run of four consecutive losses. Iceland have lost just one of their last four games after ending a run of eight straight losses prior.

We expect the home country to pick up all three points.

Prediction: Iceland 2-1 Romania

