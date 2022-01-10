“If they beat Real Madrid what will you say?” – Raymond Domenech dismisses talk of PSG being ‘hopeless’ after Lyon draw

Former French national team manager Raymond Domenech has hit out at critics of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Parisian club were held to a 1-1 draw in their last outing against Lyon. It drew criticism over their lack of efficiency in winning league matches.

Domenech has come out against those critics, stating that the Ligue 1 outfit are still a good team.

The former Parisian player also added that people will eat their words should PSG beat Real Madrid next month in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to La Chaine L’Equipe, Domenech said:

“No, it's not hopeless (Paris' current state). They play like that and you have to get used to it. It's not hopeless, they will be champions, they will win the cup and if they beat Real Madrid, what will you say? It is hopeless?"

Domenech added Real Madrid are not playing great football either. He said:

"I've seen Real matches lately, especially against Getafe (Real Madrid lost 1-0). To say that it is hopeless for Paris is to minimize the performance of Lyon, which imposed them. We keep our hopes with Paris and with each match, they prove something. There was also a team in front (Lyon), who are a good unit.”

PSG and Real Madrid will face each other in the Champions League Round of 16 clash

PSG have drawn Real Madrid for the Round of 16 clash in the Champions League. It is certainly a clash of the titans match with both sides boasting some big names.

The match will be further hyped due to the presence of Lionel Messi. The former Barcelona forward has a history of scoring against Real Madrid from his El Clasico days. He will want to score more when he returns to Spain next month.

Finally, Real Madrid will also get to meet some familiar faces when the French team visits them in February. The likes of Sergio Ramos, Keylor Navas and Achraf Hakimi have all played for Los Blancos.

Ramos' controversial statement in the past will add more spice to the tie. A few years back, Ramos (while at Madrid) had vowed on air to never play for a big rival in Europe.

It will be interesting to see how the Real Madrid fans welcome their former club captain.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava