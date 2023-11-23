"If City win, give them the title" - Robbie Savage makes prediction for Manchester City vs Liverpool

Former Premier League star Robbie Savage has predicted Manchester City to defeat Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League blockbuster clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, November 25.

Both clubs have made stellar starts to the season and currently sit at the summit of the league standings, with the Cityzens at the top with 28 points from 12 games, one point ahead of the Reds.

Manchester City will be aiming to take full advantage of their home record against the Merseysiders in their quest to retain their title. The Reds have won just one of their last 14 league games at the Etihad, drawing five and losing eight.

Savage made his prediction, telling Planet Sport:

“It could be a pivotal weekend in the Premier League title race and I think Liverpool will be Manchester City’s biggest title challengers. They [Liverpool] haven’t won there since 2015, but Erling Haaland, injured on international duty. The big question is will Haaland be fit. Unstoppable striker, scoring goals."

He added:

“Liverpool, I love the way Jurgen Klopp has transitioned this side, especially that midfield area. Dominik Szoboszlai, what a signing he has been. But the big thing is, at the Etihad we know City’s record is unbelievable. Really excited about this one."

“If City win, that will take them four points above Liverpool, with a better goal difference. This is a pivotal weekend. If City win it, I would almost say, give City the title. I’ve gone early in previous years, and I really think with Kevin De Bruyne to come back as well, I think they’ll be even stronger."

He concluded:

“Jeremy Doku, I think he’s been a revelation since he’s come in. What style will Pep go with, that is the big question. Will Jack Grealish play, will Phil Foden? Doku, Silva, they’ve got so many options."

“I think City win it because their record against Liverpool at the Etihad is so good. I’m going with a City 3-1 win even without Haaland. If Haaland plays, I think he might get a brace, but pivotal weekend. If City win it, give them the title.”

Savage's Prediction: 3-1

What happened the last time Manchester City faced Liverpool at home?

Jurgen Klopp and Co. were convincingly demolished 4-1 by Manchester City last season when the two sides faced each other at the Etihad on April 1 in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah gave the Reds the lead in the 17th minute. However, this proved to be their only shot on target in the entire game. Manchester City rebounded in style with Julian Alvarez (27'), Kevin De Bruyne (46'), Ilkay Gundogan (53'), and Jack Grealish (74') scoring one goal apiece.

Pep Guardiola's men proved that they were a level above every other club last season as they went on to win the treble. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his side will be able to provide more of a challenge when they meet on Saturday.