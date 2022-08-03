"If he gets injured, then Arsenal are in big trouble" - William Gallas names Mikel Arteta's 'key player' this season 

William Gallas believes Arsenal could be in big trouble if new signing Gabriel Jesus gets injured this season.

The 25-year-old moved to the Emirates Stadium earlier this summer in a deal worth £45 million (BBC Sport). Jesus spent six years at Manchester City, scoring 95 goals in 236 games and winning four Premier League titles.

Upon his arrival in 2016, the Brazilian was tipped to be the heir to legendary City forward Sergio Aguero. But Jesus was often left out of Pep Guardiola's side for the Cityzen's most important games, while also being played out of position on the right-wing.

Following the recent departures of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jesus now has a golden opportunity to lead the line for a top Premier League club.

However, speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas has expressed his concern that the Gunners may be too reliant on the South American attacker this season. When the former France defender was asked to pick one key player this season, he replied:

"Gabriel Jesus. He is a key player because if he gets injured, then Arsenal are in big trouble."

SPORTbible @sportbible Gabriel Jesus is currently the most picked player in Fantasy Football history, with 71.5% of players picking the Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is currently the most picked player in Fantasy Football history, with 71.5% of players picking the Arsenal forward 😮 https://t.co/JpxegBliyE

Emile Smith-Rowe heaps praise on new Arsenal teammate Gabriel Jesus

The Gunners' lack of firepower is seen as a big reason as to why they threw away a golden opportunity to finish in the top four.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate for his new number nine to hit the ground running, but Jesus has already impressed his teammates. After his hat-trick in a pre-season friendly against Sevilla in a 6-0 victory, Emile Smith-Rowe commented on how good his new teammate is.

Speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel (as quoted by The Daily Mail):

"The players that have come back [from loans], I already know how good they are so it's not a surprise to see how good they are and how well they are doing. But from the new players, I think Gabriel Jesus. I didn't actually realise how sharp he was.

"Obviously playing against him it's different, you see him watching Man City before. But when you actually see him in training. I've been telling my friends, they're always asking, and I'm like "he's ridiculous".

"Everyone in the team is really excited for the new season and the fans should be as well I think."

