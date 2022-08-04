"If we're going to meet again, of course as Bayern Munich we'd beat Liverpool" - Sadio Mane makes bold claim after transfer 

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane firmly believes the Bundesliga giants can beat his former club Liverpool if the two sides meet again.

The Senegalese completed a permanent transfer away from Anfield earlier this summer, with Bayern snapping him up on a three-year contract in a deal worth £35 million.

Back in 2019, Mane netted a brace against Bayern at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League Round of 16 clash. The Reds went on to win the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

The result proved to be the start of a special Champions League knockout campaign for Liverpool as they went on to lift the trophy.

Thierry Nyann @nyannthierry 🏾 SADIO MANE scores on his competitive debut for Bayern Munich SADIO MANE scores on his competitive debut for Bayern Munich🙌🏾 https://t.co/O8NjaV1te6

Coincidentally, Mane scored one of the most memorable goals of his career during that win over Bayern.

The forward turned away from an advancing Manuel Neuer right on the edge of the penalty area before tucking the ball away with a neat finish to break the deadlock that night.

While Mane recollects the strike as one of his favorites, the 30-year-old insisted that if Bayern face Liverpool again, the German giants would win. He also joked about how that goal against Neuer might now be his second favorite since the German shot-stopper has become a teammate now.

Speaking in an interview conducted by Bundesliga, Mane stated:

“I said maybe my favourite but now I would say second favourite goal, not my first, because he’s my teammate. No, I’m joking.

"Of course, I think it was a good goal, kind of a good goal. We had a good game. This is behind us. If we’re going to meet again, of course as Bayern Munich we’d beat Liverpool.”

Mane scored in his first competitive appearance for Bayern as they ran out 5-3 winners against RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup last Saturday. The Bavarians will be determined to retain the league title during the upcoming season and compete fiercely to win the Champions League as well.

Mane highlights thirst for silverware at Bayern as he begins new chapter after Liverpool exit

Ahead of an exciting new chapter for Mane at Bayern, the forward has opened up on his objectives. The former Liverpool man admits he wants to win every trophy possible with the reigning Bundesliga champions.

He continued:

“I don’t think it’s easy. I want to be clearer. If you play for Bayern Munich, I came here to win all the games possible. Of course, to win all the trophies.

"Of course, before the beginning of the season our target is to win all the trophies possible. I’m here to help my teammates and to achieve our dreams.”

Mane also added that all the players at Bayern are eager and excited to start the new season after a long training period during pre-season.

“I think we – myself and the boys – we are really excited because it was long training period. We are tired of running all the time, we want to play games. No, I’m joking… Of course, I’m really looking forward because, from the beginning, if you play for Bayern Munich you definitely have targets, and we all know about it."

Bayern face Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt away from their home in the opening game of the Bundesliga season on Friday [Saturday, IST].

B/R Football @brfootball



(via

Bayern brought out the cake to celebrate Sadio Mané winning the CAF Player of the Year(via @FCBayernUS Bayern brought out the cake to celebrate Sadio Mané winning the CAF Player of the Year 👏(via @FCBayernUS)https://t.co/KdMKDFpHhE

Although Frankfurt are known for their intimidating home support, Mane feels he can handle the pressure after being at Liverpool for so many years.

He concluded:

"We know it won’t be an easy game because I heard about Frankfurt. They have one of the great atmospheres in Europe. I think I’m kind of used to it because I came from Liverpool. I think that’s what makes this sport special. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Earlier this summer, Mane was crowned as CAF's Men's Player of the Year.

