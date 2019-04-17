If I had to choose between Messi and Ronaldo for my team, I'd retire and pick them both, says Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has said it's not right to choose one over the other

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe has stated that he can't separate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and if he had to pick between the duo for his team, he would happily retire so as to accommodate both of them.

The 2018 World Cup winner, while talking to France Football, revealed that as a child his opinion on the Messi v Ronaldo debate used to change frequently, but as a professional, he thinks choosing one would be an insult to everything that the other has achieved.

In case you didn't know...

Mbappe has scored 27 goals in Ligue 1 this season, but still remains second best to Messi in the European Golden Shoe race, with the Argentine maestro netting 33 times in LaLiga this season.

Football website Transfermarkt values the French forward at £180 million, ahead of Messi's valuation of £144 million and more than twice the market value of Ronaldo.

The heart of the matter

The Messi v Ronaldo debate is one that has raged on for years and fans across the world still remain divided.

Mbappe, who is often touted to be the heir to Messi and Ronaldo's legacy, had an interesting take on the issue and told France Football that if he's on a team with the two legends and had to choose between them, he'd prefer to sit on the bench and see them both play together. Goal quoted him saying:

"If I had the choice between Messi and Ronaldo for my team? I'd retire and take both of them, to be sure that we win!"

He further explained that no one has the right to compare the two players and that both of them are 'monsters' and choosing one is an insult to the other. He added:

"You don't have the right to denigrate one of these two monsters. To choose one would be an insult to everything that the other has achieved."

He revealed that as a young boy, he used to switch between the duo, but he preferred Ronaldo more. He continued:

"When I was younger, I had fun comparing them both. From one year to the next, I changed [who he preferred], even though I admit to having defended Ronaldo more often."

Finally, he said that as he has now grown up, he finds separating the two more and more difficult. He concluded:

"But now I'm grown up I'm less certain. There are the Barca followers who prefer [Johan] Cruyff and Messi. And there are others who will say that Ronaldo is the greatest athlete that football has known and won things wherever he went."

What's next?

PSG are just one win away from lifting yet another Ligue 1 title. Mbappe has played a starring role for them this season and it will not be surprising if he soon reaches the pedestal Messi and Ronaldo have been placed on all these years.