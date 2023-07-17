“If I had the level I would be playing there already” – When Oriol Romeu expressed concern over not being good enough for Barcelona

As Oriol Romeu looks set to become a Barcelona player, an old quote from the player expressing doubts over his quality has surfaced online. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the Spaniard will join the Blaugrana from Girona.

The 31-year-old, however, was asked in 2021 whether he was good enough to play for the Catalan club. Romeu replied, telling (via @BarcaUniversal on Twitter):

"Do I have the level to play for Barça? No, if I had the level I would be playing there already."

Romeu is joining the Catalan club as a replacement for Sergio Busquets. The legendary Spaniard left Barcelona as a free agent to join MLS side Inter Miami, who have also signed Lionel Messi.

Currently of Girona, Oriol Romeu has previously played for clubs like Chelsea, Southampton, FB Stuttgart, Valencia, and more during his career. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the 31-year-old performs for the Blaugrana.

Details of Barcelona's deal for Oriol Romeu

Barcelona concluded their prolonged negotiations with Girona for Oriol Romeu this past weekend. They have struck a €5 million plus add-ons deal for the Spanish midfielder. Romeu joins the Blaugrana as an experienced campaigner in European football.

He has already completed his medical with the Catalan club. Speaking after the medical, Romeu said that he is happy and further revealed that he is yet to talk to Xavi.

Former Barca manager Ronald Koeman has previously tipped Romeu to replace Busquets at the club. Koeman said (via @BarcaUniversal on Twitter):

"I think that Romeu could definitely replace Busquets. He has shown it before, and he's showing it with Girona now. However, he has a certain age. I would rather sign a younger player that would play for more years."

Romeu is a player similar in his style to that of Busquets. While his qualities are undeniable, whether he can adapt at such a high level at the age of 31 remains to be seen.