"If I'm Chelsea, I am tabling a bid for him now" – Joe Cole insists Blues must look to sign Tottenham Hotspur target

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has urged the Blues to snap up Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the future.

Martinez, 30, has established himself as one of the most prominent shot-stoppers in the world over the past two seasons. Since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal for £20 million in the summer of 2020, he has registered 30 clean sheets in 91 matches across all competitions.

A right-footed vocal presence inside the penalty box, Martinez helped Argentina lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy earlier this month. Due to his crucial contributions to his national team between the sticks, the former Independiente man has witnessed a rise in his stock.

Speaking on the All to Play For podcast, Cole lavished praise on Martinez for his 2022 FIFA World Cup final performance and stated that Chelsea should attempt to sign him on a permanent deal. He said:

"Martinez for me. I watch him. He didn't have that many shots to face because they were so good in front of him, but you know what he is good at? Crossing, commanding and how he is connected to his back four. He delivered in the big moments. If I'm Chelsea, I am tabling a bid for him now. I think he was outstanding."

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a winter deal for the Argentine is unlikely. He told House of Champions:

"I don't see him moving in January because the goalkeeper market is very different. Look at [Dominik] Livakovic for example. He has been fantastic for Croatia but there is nothing ongoing because that market is different. All top clubs have a goalkeeper right now. The priority for Martinez at the moment is to focus on Aston Villa."

Martinez, who has a contract until June 2027 at Villa Park, has recently popped up on the radar of other top clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. As per Transfermarkt, he is valued at £22 million.

Chelsea prepared to dish out £79 million to sign Premier League star: Reports

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are prepared to lodge a transfer bid in the region of £79 million for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo's signature. With N'Golo Kante expected to depart next summer, the Blues are eager to ward off Liverpool's interest in Caicedo.

Caicedo, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Amex Stadium, is renowned for his endless energy and accurate tackling, much like Kante. If Chelsea manage to pull off a deal for the Ecuadorian, then their midfield is bound to be secured for the better part of a decade.

A tireless presence in the center of the park, the Ecuadorian initially broke into the Seagulls' first team in the second half of last season. Replacing Yves Bissouma this summer, the 2022 FIFA World Cup star has started all 14 of his team's Premier League games this campaign.

