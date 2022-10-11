“If I'm him, I'm absolutely puking up in my own mouth and trying not to swallow it” – Rio Ferdinand claims Premier League superstar must be sick of watching Erling Haaland 

Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane must be kicking himself watching Erling Haaland score for fun at Manchester City.

Last summer, Kane was close to signing for Pep Guardiola’s side, but the move ultimately fell apart due to Tottenham’s staggering £150 million valuation of their star forward. The botched move compelled City to wait out a year and sign the Norwegian instead from Borussia Dortmund, for a mere £51 million fee.

Squawka @Squawka



Newcastle

Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa

Wolves

Man Utd

Southampton



(A) Liverpool

(H) Brighton

(A) Leicester

(H) Fulham



Can he equal Jamie Vardy's record? Erling Haaland has scored in seven consecutive Premier League games:NewcastleCrystal PalaceNottingham ForestAston VillaWolvesMan UtdSouthampton(A) Liverpool(H) Brighton(A) Leicester(H) FulhamCan he equal Jamie Vardy's record? Erling Haaland has scored in seven consecutive Premier League games:⚽️ Newcastle⚽️⚽️⚽️ Crystal Palace⚽️⚽️⚽️ Nottingham Forest⚽️ Aston Villa⚽️ Wolves⚽️⚽️⚽️ Man Utd⚽️ Southampton(A) Liverpool(H) Brighton(A) Leicester(H) FulhamCan he equal Jamie Vardy's record? 👀 https://t.co/Aio1BEn8Tx

On the ‘FIVE’ podcast on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand claimed that Kane must feel pukish every time he saw Haaland score for City, thinking that could have been him. He said (via The Daily Mail):

“If I were City before Haaland came, I would have taken Kane. Kane's a goalscorer, he's a killer, he's as cold as you get. In any era he scores goals.

“I think he would have been brilliant at Man City. If I'm him, I'm absolutely puking up in my own mouth and trying not to swallow it when I'm watching Haaland now. Because I'm thinking that could have been me.”

Manchester City superstar Haaland has emerged as the most lethal goalscorer in Europe this season, scoring a whopping 20 goals in 13 games across competitions for the Cityzens. Out of his 20 goals, a whopping 15 have come in the Premier League in a mere nine appearances.

The Norway international is expectedly leading the Premier League Golden Boot race this season, currently having a seven-goal advantage over second-placed Kane.

Ferdinand believes Premier League star Kane must be envious of Haaland getting abundant goalscoring chances at City

According to Ferdinand, Kane should have gone to the Spurs board and made a plea to sign for the Premier League champions, knowing that a move wouldn’t tarnish his legacy.

Ferdinand added:

“That was a moment for Harry Kane to go and say "what I've done at Tottenham can never be discredited, it's my home, it's my place of love" and no one would have been disgruntled if he went to City.

“It was there for the taking, I don't know how it happened from all parties. He must be so sick.”

The former center-back claimed that while Kane could end up winning a trophy this season, he must still be envious of the chances the Manchester City no. 9 receives.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Most clear-cut chances created in the Premier League this season:



🥇 Kevin De Bruyne - 11

🥈 Erling Haaland - 6



Not really fair on the rest of the league is it... Most clear-cut chances created in the Premier League this season:🥇 Kevin De Bruyne - 11🥈 Erling Haaland - 6Not really fair on the rest of the league is it... 🎁 Most clear-cut chances created in the Premier League this season:🥇 Kevin De Bruyne - 11🥈 Erling Haaland - 6😬 Not really fair on the rest of the league is it... https://t.co/O001RbFPWZ

The Englishman continued:

“If I'm Kane I'm sitting there going wild, I know he could end up with a trophy this year.

“But sitting watching he'll be like "look at what City are doing right now and Haaland is just eating people. I could have been the guy on the end of all those chances".”

Kane has also been in impressive form for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this season, scoring eight goals in nine appearances.

