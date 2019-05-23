'If I were at Real Madrid I'd sign Mbappe over Neymar,' says former Champions League winning Los Blancos boss

Neymar and Mbappe find themselves regularly linked with a move to the Spanish capital club

What's the story?

Vicente del Bosque, one of the most notable former manager of Spanish giants Real Madrid has picked Paris Saint-Germain's French superstar Kylian Mbappe as a more suitable signing for his former club than Neymar, who is said to be on their radar for quite some time now.

The Spaniard was of the opinion that if Zinedine Zidane wants to try his luck at prying either of the PSG's prized possession away, he should go for the 20-year-old, as Neymar is still too childish to be playing at one of the most successful clubs in the world, he said.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar and Mbappe are two of the most expensive football players in history, with their transfer deals worth a whopping €357 million combined.

Del Bosque is one of the few managers who has won the Champions League with a club as well as the FIFA World Cup with a country, leading his country to their first success at the tournament in 2010.

Madrid had finished a record 19 points behind league winners Barcelona this season.

The heart of the matter

In an aftermath of a disastrous season at the Santiago Bernebau, which even saw the return of Zidane at the helm of the club in less than a year's time after his resignation, odds highly favor a spending spree at the club.

Los Blancos are still searching for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and the attacking duo of PSG are two of the finest finishers in the game at the moment, who can add some teeth to their front three if the club can land either of the two that is.

When asked on Radio Marca and El Partidzao which of the two superstar PSG forwards he would like to sign if still in charge of his former club, Del Bosque instantly replied his pick to be Mbappe, because Neymar as per him was prone to throwing childish tantrums. He said:

"I'd sign Mbappe because he seems more sensible.

"Neymar even imitates children throwing himself around."

What's next?

Real Madrid's season might've ended but their arch-rivals can still complete a domestic double if they beat Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.