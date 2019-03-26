×
'If I were Real Madrid, I would sign Sterling over Hazard', says former England striker

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
143   //    26 Mar 2019, 14:45 IST

Chelsea v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Final
Chelsea v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Final

What's the story?

Former England striker Chris Sutton believes that Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling would be a better fit for Real Madrid than Chelsea's Eden Hazard, adding that the 24-year-old is one of the "hottest properties in world football".

In case you didn't know...

In recent years, Sterling has overcome a string of controversies and divided opinion to become one of the most clinical goal-scorers in modern football.

Having scored fifteen goals so far this season, the English forward's consistency has been lauded by pundits and fans alike. When his nine assists are added into the mix, he even becomes the player with the most goal contributions in the league this campaign.

The 24-year-old also netted a hat-trick for England last week, answering all the critics who scrutinised him for his lack of goals in the FIFA World Cup last summer.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, have set their eyes on the Premier League in the hopes of bringing in effective reinforcements this summer. Hazard is regularly linked to the European champions and has even declared his love for the club on numerous occasions.

The heart of the matter

Sutton, however, is of the opinion that, given his form, Sterling should be Real Madrid's top target, not Hazard.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said, "You have to say that Raheem Sterling is now world class. If you were Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, surely you would want to buy him over Eden Hazard?"

"Is there anything Sterling cannot do? His weight of pass is superb, his movement off the ball is lethal and he has become deadly in front of goal."

"What defender in the world would want to face Sterling in this form? It doesn’t matter if you take him on or back off — either way he will destroy you."

"He is still just 24 and improving year on year. His wonderful performances for England in the last two games have confirmed that he can thrive on the international stage."

"Sterling is one of the hottest properties in world football. If I was Real Madrid, I’d be making him my No. 1 target."

What's next?

Real Madrid, under re-appointed boss Zinedine Zidane, will next face Huesca in LaLiga on March 31.

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City Real Madrid CF Football Raheem Sterling Eden Hazard
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
