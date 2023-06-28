“If they kick me, I am going to kick them” – National team coach on how Manchester United and Chelsea target faced Casemiro and Neymar

Ghana national team assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has given an insight into the mentality of reported Manchester United and Chelsea target Mohammad Kudus.

The Ajax midfielder featured for his national side against Brazil in a friendly and told Dramani that he would kick their players if they kicked him.

In an interview with ESPN, the coach said:

“Who would have expected that Kudus would have to meet a player like Neymar and not care? If he has to kick him, he kicks him. If he has to go past him, he goes past him."

He added:

“Playing against Brazil gives him something extra… Playing against Neymar, Casemiro and Vinicius Jr, he thinks: ‘If they kick me, I am going to kick them without even thinking.’”

Kudus has earned the reputation of being the 'golden boy' of Ghanaian football. The 22-year-old began his career at the Right to Dream Academy in his home country and eventually left to join Danish side Nordsjaelland in 2018. He went on to make 51 appearances, bagging 14 goals before his potential was noticed by Ajax.

The Dutch side went on to sign him in 2020 for just £7.5 million. He has burst onto the scene this season, with some dazzling performances in the UEFA Champions League. In six UCL outings, he bagged four goals and two assists.

Overall, he has scored 23 goals and provided 11 assists in 84 games for Ajax.

Kudus has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United set to sit down with Chelsea over Mount transfer

The two clubs are set to sit down for talks.

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to have a meeting over the potential summer transfer of Mason Mount.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have changed their mind after initially deciding to walk away from the deal.

Erik ten Hag's side have made three offers for the 24-year-old but all have been rejected. Their final proposal was one of £50 million plus £5 million in add-ons, while Chelsea are believed to be holding out for £58 million plus £7 million.

The main factor behind Manchester United's change in mind is believed to be their failure in their pursuit of Adrien Rabiot. Romano reported that the Frenchman has agreed on a deal with Juventus, meaning United had to return to Mount as a target.

The talks are expected to be held in the next 24-48 hours. Mount has just one year left in his contract with Chelsea and is adamant that he will not sign an extension.

