"If Lionel Messi left the club nothing bad would happen" – Journalist makes bold claim about what Gerard Pique told Joan Laporta

Lionel Messi left Barcelona almost three months ago but controversies continue to surface regarding his departure. Latest reports have revealed what Gerard Pique allegedly told president Joan Laporta in the build-up to the Argentine's departure.

Spanish publication SPORT's director Lluis Mascaro has claimed that Lionel Messi is aware he was betrayed by Gerard Pique.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @LluisMascaro Messi knows that Piqué told Laporta that ‘if Messi left, nothing would happen.’ He is very hurt by these words. Messi knows that Piqué told Laporta that ‘if Messi left, nothing would happen.’ He is very hurt by these words. — @LluisMascaro https://t.co/7opckCzvhB

"Messi knows that Pique told Laporta that if Messi left [the club] nothing [bad] would happen," Mascaro was quoted as saying.

The claim has been supported by a segment of Messi's recent interview with SPORT, which focused on his connection with his former colleagues at Barcelona.

The Argentine was asked if he still maintains any relationship with his former teammates. He responded by mentioning the likes of Sergio Aguero, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets as those he is still in touch with, but snubbed Gerard Pique.

"Yes. I speak often with [Sergio] Kun Aguero, who was not a teammate but is a great friend," Messi said. "[And I also speak] with Busi [Sergio Busquets], [and] with Jordi Alba often [too]."

Meanwhile, Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti believes Pique will soon share his views on the issue.

"I do not know where or when, but surely the [number] '3' will want to give his version [of the story]," he said.

It remains unclear where this development will lead to. But it is clear that all isn't smooth between Messi, Pique and Laporta. Lionel Messi recently expressed his frustration at Joan Laporta's comments that he was expecting the Argentine to offer to play for free.

Reflecting on the Barca president's words, Messi said:

"Nobody asked me to play for free but at the same time, it seems to me that the words said by the president are out of place. They hurt me because I think he doesn't need to say that, it's like getting the ball off you and not assuming its consequences, or taking charge of things."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Lionel Messi scathing Joan Laporta remarks in response to 'hurtful' Barcelona claims Lionel Messi scathing Joan Laporta remarks in response to 'hurtful' Barcelona claimsmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/moIcVsxtGN

Barcelona suffering in Lionel Messi's absence

Since Lionel Messi left Camp Nou this summer, Barcelona have been a mere shadow of what they used to be. The Catalan giants have found good results hard to come by in recent games, which led to the dismissal of Ronald Koeman last week.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As it stands, Barcelona occupy ninth position in the Liga table with 16 points in 11 games. They also have a mountain to climb to qualify for the Champions League knockout phase, having won just one of their three games so far this term.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee