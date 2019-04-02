'If Mbappe does not join Real Madrid this year, he definitely will in 2020' - Former France player makes a huge claim

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is destined for Real Madrid, according to France icon Robert Pires.

The former Arsenal player has claimed that Mbappe will join Los Blancos in 2020, if he fails to move to the Spanish capital this year.

In case you didn't know...

Mbappe joined Ligue 1 giants on loan before completing a permanent switch to Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco. Since his arrival, Mbappe's exploits has been a major talking point for the football world and the French winger has proven himself to be asset for PSG.

After playing a pivotal role for France in their World Cup winning campaign last year, Mbappe has continued his sensational form into the French top flight. The 20-year-old forward has racked up 32 goals and 15 assists for PSG in all competitions. Mbappe is only behind Lionel Messi in the race for Golden shoe, having netted 27 goals in the Ligue 1 this campaign.

On the other hand, Real Madrid has endured a downward spiral and changed two coaches in the past nine months. Zinedine Zidane is back as Los Blancos manager as the Spanish giants look to spend huge in the upcoming transfer market to revamp the squad.

The heart of the matter

Former France star claimed that Mbappe will surely join Los Blancos in 2020, if he fails to join them this year.

Speaking to The W Radio , Pires said [via AS]:

"Yes, I think he's now at the right time to go up a level to join Madrid."

"If Mbappé does not join Real Madrid this year, he will definitely follow the season. Quality - and he's still very young. He's very intelligent and he knows what he wants to do and what he needs to do for his future."

"There's a huge difference between PSG and Madrid - and that's the pressure. Players know that the fans really get on your back, they put you under pressure and that does not happen at PSG "

What's next?

It remains to be seen how the transfer wrangle pans out in the near future but it is extremely unlikely that PSG will let their most valuable asset go.

