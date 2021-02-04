"If that's a pen then the game has officially gone" - Michael Owen on Manchester United's controversial penalty against Southampton

Manchester United made headlines after their 9-0 drubbing of 9-man Southampton on Tuesday, as they went level on points with leaders Manchester City, who have 2 games in hand on their local rivals.

Referee Mike Dean took centre stage as he handed a red card to midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz in the 2nd minute for a challenge on Scott McTominay and later awarded a penalty to Anthony Martial in the final stages of the game, sending off Jan Bednarek in the process.

Former Manchester United forward and pundit Michael Owen tweeted his frustrations following the incident, claiming the decision was a 'shambles.'

"That absolutely sums things up," Owen said regarding Mike Dean's decision. "The best thing is it hardly matters. But if that’s a pen then the game has officially gone. Biggest example of a dive I’ve seen in ages. Shambles."

Owen further went on to claim that Mike Dean has been a relatively 'brave' referee under pressure whom he admires, but said someone who 'understands the game' must make these big decisions.

Mike Dean as he has always been a referee that shows courage under pressure. But tonights decision was astounding. Thankfully it had no repercussions otherwise it would be an absolute travesty. We really do need someone in tune with the game overseeing these big decisions. https://t.co/L3inMSvyHX — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 3, 2021

I admire Mike Dean. He’s always been a referee who has shown real courage under pressure. But tonight’s decision was the perfect opportunity to stand out from the crowd. We really need someone who understands the game to make these big calls. That was an absolute joke tonight. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 3, 2021

Anthony Martial had a massive impact for Manchester United after coming off the bench against Southampton at half-time on Tuesday, scoring 2 goals and winning the penalty for Fernandes' 12th goal of the season.

However, accusations of Anthony Martial diving to win the penalty and get Jan Bednarek sent off have nullified his heavy impact in the game at Old Trafford, as former England midfielder and manager Glen Hoddle agreed with Bednarek's claims.

"At that time I think Martial was on his way down before the contact was made, if I’m really honest," Hoddle said.

Can Manchester United win the Premier League title this season?

Manchester United players during their win against Southampton

Manchester United sent a message to their biggest rivals for the title this season after their hammering of Southampton at Old Trafford, as they went level on points with Manchester City at the top of the league.

The Red Devils were largely considered to be having a poor season following their exit from the group stages of the Champions League in November, but after a good run of form in the Premier League, they find themselves in a commanding position at the top of the English game.

Many have spoken about a potential title challenge for an in-form and confident Manchester United team that will look to take advantage of Liverpool's injury troubles and City's poor form early in the season.

Manchester United have scored more goals than any other Premier League team in 2020-21 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ybcerhx5ox — Goal (@goal) February 3, 2021

However, Solskjaer's side has recently failed to rise to the occasion when finding themselves at the top of the pile, with a shock defeat to 20th placed Sheffield United at home, and disappointing 0-0 stalemates away to Arsenal and Liverpool. The Red Devils are winless in 7 games against the Premier League's 'Big Six' and have failed to score in 6 of those 7 games.

With Manchester City gaining a head of steam (they are currently on an eight match winning streak in the league) and Liverpool reinvigorating their team with signings in the winter transfer window, Manchester United still need to prove their title-winning credentials by defeating the top sides.

Solksjaer's men will look to back up the confidence-boosting result against Southampton by winning on Saturday, when they face Everton at home.