"If we start giving up every time we lose, we won't achieve anything" - PSG attacker makes defiant claim after 2-0 Rennes loss

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Hugo Ekitike has urged his teammates not to give up after their Ligue 1 defeat against Stade Rennais on Sunday (March 19).

Goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and Arnaud Kalimuendo were enough to hand the visitors a shock 2-0 win at the Parc des Princes. Ekitike was brought on just 11 minutes into the second half after PSG trailed by two goals.

The Frenchman partnered with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe up front for the remainder of the game but made no tangible impact. After the game, he said, via RMC Sport (h/t Get Football News France):

"If we start giving up every time we lose, we won’t achieve anything. There are matches where we go through a rough patch, and we need to talk to each other and lift our heads up together."

This was the Parisians' fifth loss in their last nine games across competitions. PSG lost 3-0 on aggregate against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last 16 earlier this month.

Rennes beat the defending Ligue 1 champions 1-0 scoreline earlier in January. They're now in fifth place in the standings - just four points off fourth-placed AS Monaco with ten games left.

Galtier says PSG hierarchy will reflect on his future after Rennes loss

PSG were without Neymar for the Rennes clash.

Manager Christophe Galtier has said that PSG decision-makers will reflect on his future after the loss to Rennes. He said after the game (h/t Yahoo UK):

"I came for this project for two years, but we speculate on my future. My only obsession is to be champion. This match will perhaps cause my management to reflect, but we have to put things in context.

Galtier, who signed a two-year contract with Les Parisiens last summer, added:

"This match should not call everything into question. There are no excuses, but there are reasons. There are 10 matches left; we are ahead in Ligue 1. Losses always upset us. Afterwards, everyone has their reading of the game. You have yours, and I have mine."

Galtier's men were without the injured Neymar Jr., Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Achraf Hakimi. However, fans believe Galtier's side had enough firepower to have beat Rennes at home.

The loss may not harm their chances of winning the league comfortably. Even if Olympique de Marseille beat Stade de Reims later on Sunday (March 19), the Parisians will still hold a seven-point lead after 28 games.

Poll : 0 votes