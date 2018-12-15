×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

If the best in the world leaves, of course you will miss him: Marcelo on Ronaldo exit

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
955   //    15 Dec 2018, 08:33 IST

Real Madrid v CA Osasuna - La Liga
Real Madrid v CA Osasuna - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo has admitted the obvious when he said that the Spanish giants miss Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Serie A side Juventus this summer.

In case you didn't know...

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner ended his nine-year association with the Los Blancos side this summer, making a shocking transfer to Italian giants Juventus.

Ronaldo's departure has since had polarising effects on the two teams: while Juventus were thriving, Real was having their worst start to a season.

A humiliating defeat to rivals Barcelona was the last straw for the administration, who sacked then-boss Julen Lopetegui and replaced him with Santiago Solari.

Under Solari, the Los Blancos performances are pendulous but their lack of spirit is still undeniable.  

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo's former teammate Marcelo has now admitted that it was clear Real Madrid missed their all-time top-scorer but insists that the European Champions are a brand of their own.

Speaking to Club del Deportista (via Marca), "Cristiano is my former teammate and also my friend."

"It's clear that if the best player in the world is not in your team, you will miss him. Any team would like to have Cristiano, but in the end, Madrid will always be Madrid, and will have the best in all positions."

The defender also admitted that the club may have taken winning for granted in the last few years: "It seems normal to win four Champions Leagues in five years, and it isn't. There are very big teams that only have one, two, or even none. We forget how hard it is to win."

Advertisement

He continued, talking about the key to Madrid's Champions League dominance the last few seasons:

"We created a very strong team, and having been together for so long has been one of the keys to winning what we have. It doesn't make it easier to win a Champions League, but it is less difficult."

Upon being asked of the next immediate goal, Marcelo said the focus is on the Club World Cup.

What's next?

The Serie A table-toppers are scheduled to face Torino in a much-awaited game on Sunday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Why it should have been Messi and not Ronaldo in the top...
RELATED STORY
Marcelo: Real Madrid miss Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
4 world class players who played with both Lionel Messi...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid won't miss Ronaldo this season
RELATED STORY
Opinion: How much does Real Madrid miss Cristiano Ronaldo?
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: 'Club does not miss Cristiano Ronaldo,'...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo and Real Madrid: The end of an eventful journey
RELATED STORY
Marcelo dismisses Juventus reports  
RELATED STORY
Reliving the best individual performances in the El Clasico
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 'real' reasons why Real Madrid are...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
FT CEL LEG
0 - 0
 Celta Vigo vs Leganés
Today GET REA 05:30 PM Getafe vs Real Sociedad
Today REA ATL 08:45 PM Real Valladolid vs Atlético Madrid
Today REA RAY 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow EIB VAL 01:15 AM Eibar vs Valencia
Tomorrow SEV GIR 04:30 PM Sevilla vs Girona
Tomorrow ESP REA 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Real Betis
Tomorrow HUE VIL 11:00 PM Huesca vs Villarreal
17 Dec LEV BAR 01:15 AM Levante vs Barcelona
18 Dec DEP ATH 01:30 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us