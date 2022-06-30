“If they want him they need to go and get him” – Alan Hutton warns Liverpool against waiting to make move for ‘outstanding’ player

Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton has asked Liverpool not to dither in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in European football, and a brilliant stint at BVB has propelled him to the radar of the continent's biggest clubs.

With a reported price tag of £103 million, the star teenager is going to cost the Reds. Liverpool have reportedly decided to go after Bellingham next summer, but Alan Hutton has urged them to get the star sooner rather than later.

Speaking to Football Insider, the retired defender said:

“I’m not so sure. He’s one of those target that I think if you want him you have to go and get him because I think if you wait another year or so, and he continues on the form that he’s on, there will be so many suitors out there.

“And if the likes of Real Madrid and these kinds of teams come calling, they’re the ones that will be very difficult to turn down. So if they want him they need to go and get him.

“I think he’s a great player, for somebody so young I think he’s honestly unbelievable he’s only going to get better. He’s taken the opportunity to go over to Germany and play football and he’s been outstanding.”

12thman LFC @12thman_LFC

#lfc #transfer Borussia Dortmund have put a price tag of €120 million on Liverpool target Jude Bellingham 🤑 Is he worth it? Borussia Dortmund have put a price tag of €120 million on Liverpool target Jude Bellingham 🤑 Is he worth it? #lfc #transfer https://t.co/QttHf6b0O5

Bellingham is already a fixture in the England national team, having debuted for the Three Lions in 2019. So far, he has made 15 international caps and is expected to be part of the squad that head to Qatar for the World Cup this winter.

Dortmund want £103 million for Bellingham amid Liverpool interest

According to reports, Borussia Dortmund have stamped a £103-million price tag on the talented English midfielder. This comes in the wake of increased interest in his services from Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid in the player.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has been fantastic for Dortmund and has scored 10 goals while assisting a further 18 in 89 appearances. The player is also believed to be key to manager Edin Terzic's plans.

Dortmund will, however, be comfortable in their negotiations with any prospective suitors for Bellingham. The star has three years left on his deal at Signal Iduna Park and it does not have a release clause.

This gives Dortmund immense power at the negotiating table and with their price set, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will match their ask.

