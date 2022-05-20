“If you ask me personally” – Guardiola opens up on what he wants amid rumors linking Gundogan with Manchester City exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he wants German international Ilkay Gundogan to continue playing for his side amidst rumors of the latter leaving the club. The Spanish manager also said that the club is not aware of Gundogan's intentions either.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Pep Guardiola on Ilkay Gundogan: "He got married, congratulations. I don't know his travel, he had permission. If you ask me personally, I want him. There is no-one thinking he cannot be here. If he wants to leave, as a club we don't know it..." [via @_joebray Pep Guardiola on Ilkay Gundogan: "He got married, congratulations. I don't know his travel, he had permission. If you ask me personally, I want him. There is no-one thinking he cannot be here. If he wants to leave, as a club we don't know it..." [via @_joebray]

IIkay Gundogan has been a regular starter for the English club this season and has made 42 appearances across different tournaments this season. The central midfielder scored 8 goals and assisted 6 in the 2021-22 season.

The 31-year-old German international arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 in a £21 million deal. Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first signing at the club after his arrival from Bayern Munich the same year.

The Spanish manager touched upon Gundogan's future at the Etihad Stadium during a press interaction ahead of Manchester City's final game against Aston Villa. The player has a year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, which runs out after the end of the 2023-24 season. However, the club has not yet presented a new contract to the player.

Speaking to the press ahead of their final EPL game on Sunday, Guardiola said he wanted IIkay Gundogan to play for his team in the future as well. He said via Manchester Evening News:

“He got married, congratulations. I don't know his travel, he had permission. If you ask me personally, I want him next season. There is no-one thinking he cannot be here. If he wants to leave, as a club we don't know it. All the twitter accounts saying he will leave, I don't know. Maybe you know more than me.”

City Xtra @City_Xtra Pep Guardiola on Ilkay Gundogan's future: "All the twitter accounts saying he will leave, I don't know. Maybe you know more than me..." [via @_joebray Pep Guardiola on Ilkay Gundogan's future: "All the twitter accounts saying he will leave, I don't know. Maybe you know more than me..." [via @_joebray]

Pep Guardiola also gave injury updates on Kyle Walker and John Stones, saying that the two players have recovered and will be available for the game against Aston Villa. However, Ruben Dias has been ruled out of the crucial game that will determine who wins the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola confirms Fernandinho's Manchester City exit after the end of the season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that midfielder Fernandinho is leaving the club at the end of the ongoing season. The manager wished him luck and said that he is happy to have had him play for his team.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Pep Guardiola on Fernandinho: "We wish him all the best in the future and his last season in Brazil, maybe he will be a manager. I'm sure we'll meet again in the future..." [via @_joebray Pep Guardiola on Fernandinho: "We wish him all the best in the future and his last season in Brazil, maybe he will be a manager. I'm sure we'll meet again in the future..." [via @_joebray]

The 37-year-old Brazilian has been a part of the set-up at the Etihad Stadium since 2013 and has won many titles for the English club.

Guardiola said:

''We are together since day one. He's one of them, became captain. We experience many good moments and bad moments together. Generous guy, puts the team first over him. He knows it, I'm more than happy to have met him in my life and work together. We wish him all the best in the future and his last season in Brazil, maybe he will be a manager. I'm sure we'll meet again in the future.''

Edited by S Chowdhury