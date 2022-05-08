×
"If you lie to me I am not here" - Pep Guardiola explains fiery message to Manchester City board after Champions League elimination 

Modified May 08, 2022 08:08 PM IST
Pep Guardiola has said he would leave Manchester City if the club hierarchy lied to him. The Spaniard claims he would put his neck on the line for everyone at the club as long as they are honest with him.

The Manchester City manager believes the club will only function properly if everyone is honest with each other. He was quick to point his finger at the club's sponsors' issues being raised in the media and added that the narrative is not correct.

Guardiola confirmed that he would defend the club at every chance but would not think twice before quitting if he found out he had been lied to by the hierarchy. He said:

"Why did I defend the club and the people? It's because I work with them. When they are accused of something I ask them: 'Tell me about that.' They explain and I believe them. I said to them: 'If you lie to me, the day after I am not here. I will be out and I will not be your friend any more. I put my faith in you because I believe you 100% from day one and I defend the club because of that.' When you put something here [sponsor] it's overpaid, but other [clubs] the money comes from the USA but the money is correct, even if it's higher. We have to deal with that, we have to fight with that. As always I am a big fan to support this organisation, no doubt."

Manchester City edging closer to Premier League title

Manchester City need a win against Newcastle United today to retake the lead in the Premier League. They are currently second in the table after Liverpool jumped ahead, but can go three points clear tonight with a win.

Speaking about the league, Guardiola said:

"The Premier League is the work daily, the father and the mother wake up every morning to go to work, to bring food home, the day after day after day, this is the Premier League and I like it a lot, especially because we are fighting an extraordinary team in the last three or four years and I feel we push them and they push us to our limits, being there it's fantastic."
Liverpool slipped up last night and drew 1-1 at home to Tottenham. The draw saw them drop two points, but still go on top because of goal differnece.

हिन्दी