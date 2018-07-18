IFA Shield 2018, Final: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan - Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch online

Defending champions FC Pune City backing out, 11 days of action-packed matches, 8 teams, broadcast issues -- The IFA Shield has seen it all till now. However, all this drama has finally culminated into the most epic final there could have been -- The Kolkata Derby. Mohun Bagan will be taking on East Bengal for the umpteenth time. However, it is only after 15 years that they will clash in the final of the IFA Shield, one of the oldest football tournaments in India.

East Bengal have had a tremendous campaign so far. The U19s of The Red and Golds have truly risen to the occasion. After thrashing SAIL Burnpur 6-1 in their inaugural match, East Bengal have just not looked back. Comprehensive victories against ATK and Mohammaden U19s in their next group games ensured that they set up the Semifinal clash against Tata Football Academy.

The Kolkata giants had an intense semifinal -- with TFA taking the lead early on in the 2nd half. A left-footed long-range belter from Suranjit Singh helped them take the match to extra time. The Red and Golds looked like a completely different side in the extra 30 minutes. The U19s of the Bengal-based outfit scored 3 goals in quick succession to take their side through to the Final in sublime fashion.

Mohun Bagan too have had an extraordinary campaign. They had a similar start and registered a massive win in their first encounter as they thrashed Churchill Brothers 7-1. The Mariners' U19s then went on to hand a 2-0 drubbing to Bengal Football Academy and also won their final group game against Tata Football Academy handsomely to finish as Group B toppers.

The young boys of The Mariners had set up their semifinal clash against SAIL Burnpur U19s. The tie was a closely contested won and the score was tied at 1-1 for the major part. However, a calm finish by Samar Kumar in the 2nd half ensured a win and Mohun Bagan to sailed into the Finals.

We have had some exhilarating encounters in the IFA Shield so far but destiny has saved the best for the last -- A final showcasing the two Kolkata giants.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming final of the IFA Shield:

Date: July 19, 2018

Match: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan

Time: 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: East Bengal Sports Ground

Broadcast: Kolkata TV

Live Stream: No live stream

The Kolkata Derby is considered nothing short of the clash of the Titans and is also one of the most celebrated battles. Which team do you think has the ability to keep their cool and lift the coveted IFA shield trophy?