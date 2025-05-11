IFK Goteborg vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | May 12th 2025

IFK Goteburg and Djurgarden will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday eight clash on Monday (May 12th). The game will be played at Gamla Ullevi.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Mjallby last weekend. Nicklas Rojkjaer broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Djurgarden, meanwhile, fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Chelsea in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League semifinal tie. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's 38th-minute strike helped the Blues win both legs by a 5-1 aggregate victory and secure a date with Real Betis in the final.

The Iron Stoves will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them play out a 1-1 draw at home to AIK.

The stalemate left them in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered eight points from six games. Goteborg are ninth on 10 points.

IFK Goteborg vs Djurgarden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Djurgarden have 25 wins from the last 53 head-to-head games. Goteborg were victorious 16 times, while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Goteborg claimed a 4-3 away win in the Svenska Cupen.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Djurgarden's last five games across competitions have produced fewer than three goals.

Goteborg's last five league games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Djurgarden's last five away games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

IFK Goteborg vs Djurgarden Prediction

Goteburg won their first four home games of the season across the Svenska Cupen and Allsvenskan. However, they are winless in two since then. Their games tend to be tight affairs and another keenly-contested game could be on the cards.

Djurgarden have made a poor start to their league campaign. Jani Honkavaara's side had their attention divided by their continental sojourn, having made it all the way to the semifinal of a UEFA club competition for the first time in their history. They can hold their head high despite their elimination and will channel all their energies into their league campaign.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: IFK Goteborg 1-1 Djurgarden

IFK Goteborg vs Djurgarden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

