Iker Casillas announces his candidacy for the post of RFEF President

Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas has announced his candidacy for the post of the Royal Spanish Football Federation or Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) President, Marca reports. The former Real Madrid player, who is currently under contract with Porto, suffered a heart attack during training on 1st May 2019 and has not played for the Portuguese side this season.

The Spaniard had previously stated that he would make a decision on his retirement in the March of this year, but his desire to contest the RFEF Presidential elections hints that he is finally ready to hang up his boots.

Casillas rose through the ranks at Real Madrid and went on to make 725 appearances for Los Blancos over 16 fruitful seasons. He joined Porto ahead of the 2015/16 season and also made a mark in Portugal. He was the backbone of the trend-setting Spanish side that won the 2008 and 2012 European championships as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup. As such, the news that Casillas is ready to take the reins of Spanish football has delighted football fans around the country.

Casillas is the overwhelming favorite to become the next RFEF President

The Spanish legend is expected to improve the image of the organization and his decision to contest the elections has fans brimming with hopes for a bright future ahead. Casillas has confirmed that he is standing for the Presidency in the elections and also mentioned his desire to take his country back to the pinnacle of world football.

Yes, I will present myself to the Presidency of the RFEF when the elections are called. Together we will put our federation at the height of the best in the world of football.

While he did not shed light on his future as a Porto footballer, the Spaniard did thank the club for all their support.

I have informed the president of my club, FC Porto, of this decision and I can only express my deepest gratitude to them.

The results of a poll conducted by Marca clearly showed that Casillas is the overwhelming favorite to become the next RFEF President. The man himself expressed a desire to bring respect back to the organization and hoped for a fair and transparent election.

We're working with the utmost respect and determination in our candidacy. More than 23,099 voters await us in fair and transparent elections, 139 assembly members will decide.

