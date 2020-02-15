Read Madrid Transfer News: Manchester City UEFA ban could lead to bidding war for Sergio Aguero in summer

Sergio Aguero could be tempted to leave City this summer

Manchester City’s UEFA ban could give rise to a battle between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid for Sergio Aguero’s signature in the summer, AS reports. The Premier League side has been handed a two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League starting from the 2020/21 season and that could lead to a mass departure in the summer. Pep Guardiola’s future hangs in the balance now, and quite a few of the senior players might also be tempted to rethink their next move. The biggest draw among them will be Aguero.

The Argentinean has been one of the standout performers for Manchester City in the last decade and is among the greatest foreigners to set foot in the Premier League. Aguero joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has since become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. He has previously expressed a desire to end his career at Independiente, his boyhood club, but believes that he can still perform at the highest level for a few more years.

And this is where City’s UEFA ban could become their undoing. Aguero’s suitors, who had previously courted him without success, have suddenly received a big boost right now. Two of them believe that they can lure the striker to their squad this summer – Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid

Also Read: 3 Reasons Why it is time for Manchester United to finally sell Paul Pogba

Aguero could be tempted by Simeone’s presence at Atletico Madrid

For Aguero, a return to the Wanda Metropolitano would mean a chance to play under his countryman Diego Simeone, which could work in Atletico Madrid’s favor. The La Liga side, who desperately require a striker, will be hugely benefitted with the arrival of Aguero, having failed with an attempt to secure Edinson Cavani from PSG in the winter.

Aguero will be 32 years old before the start of the next season, which means that City will not be able to demand a sky-high fee for his services. That would certainly suit Los Rojiblancos, however, they could face stiff competition from local rivals Real Madrid for the Argentinean. Aguero was linked to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu before his move to City and he could be a fantastic addition to the Real Madrid team. The presence of Karim Benzema might be a complication, but Zinedine Zidane certainly won’t mind having two fantastic strikers in his team.

However, the Argentinean could also stick with his team during these troubled times, quite similar to how several players opted to stay with Juventus during the Calciopoli scandal in 2006. Aguero could also prepone his proposed move to Independiente, but the absence of Champions League football at City in the coming seasons will certainly play a part in his decision.

Also Read: Gareth Bale will take up non-EU spot in the Real Madrid squad in 2021