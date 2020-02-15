Real Madrid News: Gareth Bale will take up non-EU spot in Los Blancos squad in 2021

Gareth Bale will occupy one of Real Madrid’s non-EU spots after Brexit comes into effect in January 2021, AS reports. The UK’s decision to exit the European Union is expected to have widespread impact in all phases of life for its citizens and the world of football will also be affected. Like a couple of other clubs in Spain hosting players from the UK, Real Madrid are also poised to feel the heat when Brexit is finally implemented at the start of 2021 because it will affect Bale.

The Welshman will have to forgo his EU status if the UK and the EU fail to reach a conclusive agreement over citizenship rights by the end of this year. Bale will subsequently become a non-EU player and that could be a cause of concern for the Los Blancos. Spanish clubs are allotted just 3 slots in their squads for players of non-EU origin and that is where the problem lies for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid hoping rules will be relaxed for players already playing in Spain before Brexit

Real Madrid already have Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eder Militao taking up the non-EU spaces, while teenager Reinier is also vying for the spots having being inducted into the youth team. Bale’s addition to that list could certainly put the La Liga giants in a fix. Real Madrid are not the only Spanish side facing the problem, with Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid and Oliver Burke of Alaves set to be embroiled in similar problems.

Clubs in Spain are hopeful that the rules will be relaxed for footballers already playing in the country before the end of the transition period and that these players can retain their rights to carry out a livelihood in the country. However, they have to register themselves as foreign residents and for that, a deadline of 31st December 2020 has been set by the Spanish government.

However, with talks still ongoing between the UK and the EU, an outcome similar to the Conotou agreement is possible, which allows people from a few countries in Africa, the Carribean and the Pacific to have the same working rights as EU citizens.

Brexit is expected to have a far more telling impact in the Premier League and could affect as many as 100 players currently playing in the country.