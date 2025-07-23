Ilves vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Ilves will play host to AZ Alkmaar at Tammelan Stadion in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. Ilves were demoted from the UEFA Europa League, while AZ are about to kick off their European club campaign for the season.

Ilves vs AZ Alkmaar Preview

Ilves are making their second appearance in the UEFA Conference League following their exit in the third round in the previous edition. The hosts finished second in Finland’s top flight in 2024 to earn a ticket to the Europa League first qualifying round. However, they were crushed by Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0, prompting their demotion to the Conference League.

Ipa have since recovered from their defeat against the Ukrainian side. They have played three matches since then, winning two and drawing one, and sit atop the Finnish Veikkausliiga on 17 points after matchday 17. Ilves are expected to take that momentum to the Conference League clash against AZ Alkmaar.

AZ Alkmaar are returning to the competition after missing out last season, when they competed in the Europa League, reaching the round of 16. The visitors qualified for the 2025-26 UEFA Conference League as winners of the European competition play-offs in the Eredivisie.

De Kaasboeren boast four appearances in the UEFA Conference League, with their best performance being a semi-final finish in the 2022-23 edition. AZ Alkmaar have played three matches since the end of last season, winning two, against Aris (3-2) and Lokomotiva (2-1), and losing one, against ZW (1-0). Ilves and AZ Alkmaar are meeting for the first time.

Ilves vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ilves boast six wins in their last 10 matches, drawing twice and losing twice.

Ilves have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Ilves have scored five goals and conceded nine in their last five matches in all competitions.

AZ Alkmaar have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches.

Ilves have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches, while AZ Alkmaar have won four times and lost once. Form guide: Ilves – W-D-W-L-D, AZ Alkmaar – W-W-L-W-W.

Ilves vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Ilves must forget about their misstep in the Europa League and focus on the competition they have been transferred to if they are to succeed.

AZ Alkmaar will be eying a clean start to their European campaign, with the hope of replicating their 2022-23 exploits.

AZ Alkmaar are the favorites based on form and experience.

Prediction: Ilves 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Ilves vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: AZ Alkmaar to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ilves to score - Yes

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More