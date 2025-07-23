Ilves vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Ilves will play host to AZ Alkmaar at Tammelan Stadion in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. Ilves were demoted from the UEFA Europa League, while AZ are about to kick off their European club campaign for the season.
Ilves vs AZ Alkmaar Preview
Ilves are making their second appearance in the UEFA Conference League following their exit in the third round in the previous edition. The hosts finished second in Finland’s top flight in 2024 to earn a ticket to the Europa League first qualifying round. However, they were crushed by Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0, prompting their demotion to the Conference League.
Ipa have since recovered from their defeat against the Ukrainian side. They have played three matches since then, winning two and drawing one, and sit atop the Finnish Veikkausliiga on 17 points after matchday 17. Ilves are expected to take that momentum to the Conference League clash against AZ Alkmaar.
AZ Alkmaar are returning to the competition after missing out last season, when they competed in the Europa League, reaching the round of 16. The visitors qualified for the 2025-26 UEFA Conference League as winners of the European competition play-offs in the Eredivisie.
De Kaasboeren boast four appearances in the UEFA Conference League, with their best performance being a semi-final finish in the 2022-23 edition. AZ Alkmaar have played three matches since the end of last season, winning two, against Aris (3-2) and Lokomotiva (2-1), and losing one, against ZW (1-0). Ilves and AZ Alkmaar are meeting for the first time.
Ilves vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Ilves boast six wins in their last 10 matches, drawing twice and losing twice.
- Ilves have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.
- Ilves have scored five goals and conceded nine in their last five matches in all competitions.
- AZ Alkmaar have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches.
- Ilves have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches, while AZ Alkmaar have won four times and lost once. Form guide: Ilves – W-D-W-L-D, AZ Alkmaar – W-W-L-W-W.
Ilves vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction
Ilves must forget about their misstep in the Europa League and focus on the competition they have been transferred to if they are to succeed.
AZ Alkmaar will be eying a clean start to their European campaign, with the hope of replicating their 2022-23 exploits.
AZ Alkmaar are the favorites based on form and experience.
Prediction: Ilves 1-2 AZ Alkmaar
Ilves vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – AZ Alkmaar to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: AZ Alkmaar to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Ilves to score - Yes