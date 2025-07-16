Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Ilves will invite Shakhtar Donetsk to Tammelan Stadion in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round on Thursday. The two teams met in the first leg last week and Shakhtar registered a comfortable 6-0 win.

The hosts bounced back from that loss with a 3-2 home triumph over Vaasan Palloseura in the Veikkausliiga on Monday. They have never made it past the first round of the Europa League qualifiers and will need to overturn a six-goal deficit here.

The visitors played their first competitive match of the season in the first leg and produced a dominant performance. Alisson Santana bagged a brace and also picked up two assists. Kevin had two assists and a goal to his name.

Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to eight games with their win last week.

Ipa have lost just one of their eight home games this season while recording six wins.

The hosts have won just one of their last 10 games in European qualifiers.

Shakhtar have suffered just one loss on their travels across all competitions in 2025.

Ilves have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight competitive home games. Notably, they have kept just two clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Shakhtar have won their last five games in the Europa League qualifiers.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in three of their last five away games while conceding one goal apiece in the other two.

Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Ipa have won just one of their last 10 games in European qualifiers, with that triumph registered at home in the Conference League qualifiers last season. They failed to score for the first time in seven games in the qualifiers in the first leg and will look to improve upon that record.

The Miners registered a comfortable 6-0 win in the first leg, displaying their experience in the UEFA competitions. Notably, they have lost their last four away games in the Europa League.

Considering their visitors' better record in European competitions, we back them to register another comfortable win.

Prediction: Ilves 1-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Shakhtar to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

